Jagdishpur (sc) (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Jagdishpur (sc) (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Uttar Pradesh has 403 Assembly seats. The Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Jagdishpur (sc) Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by BJP candidate Suresh Kumar. The Jagdishpur (sc) seat is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in the Uttar Pradesh

Jagdishpur Sc ( Uttar Pradesh ) Election Result 2022- Awaiting

jagdishpur (sc) Assembly Election Candidates 2022 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Babulal India Praja Bandhu Party 0 Post Graduate 35 Rs 2,12,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Dinesh Kumar JD(U) 0 8th Pass 34 Rs 6,45,000 ~ 6 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Harishchandra IND 0 Illiterate 52 Rs 53,90,000 ~ 53 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Jitendar Kumar BSP 0 Graduate 31 Rs 60,84,179 ~ 60 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Mahendra Rawat IND 0 Post Graduate 29 Rs 26,94,000 ~ 26 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Putti Lal IND 0 10th Pass 45 Rs 6,34,000 ~ 6 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Shushil Kumar IND 0 12th Pass 30 Rs 2,36,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Siyaram Vikassheel Insaan Party 0 8th Pass 40 Rs 26,13,000 ~ 26 Lacs+ / Rs 65,000 ~ 65 Thou+ Suresh Kumar BJP 0 12th Pass 40 Rs 1,57,57,726 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 12,00,000 ~ 12 Lacs+ Tilak Raj AAP 0 Post Graduate 40 Rs 28,80,000 ~ 28 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Vijay Kumar INC 4 8th Pass 41 Rs 57,22,000 ~ 57 Lacs+ / Rs 1,52,949 ~ 1 Lacs+ Vimlesh Kumari SP 0 Post Graduate 51 Rs 57,91,200 ~ 57 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

Assembly election 2017 won by Jagdishpur Sc candidate of from Suresh Kumar Uttar Pradesh. Jagdishpur (sc) Election Result 2017

jagdishpur (sc) Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Suresh Kumar BJP 0 12th Pass 35 Rs 97,61,462 ~ 97 Lacs+ / Rs 11,80,000 ~ 11 Lacs+ Jagdutt BSP 0 12th Pass 38 Rs 6,68,00,235 ~ 6 Crore+ / Rs 1,24,08,394 ~ 1 Crore+ Munna Lal Alias Ram Jag IND 0 Literate 32 Rs 8,00,000 ~ 8 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Radhey Shyam INC 0 12th Pass 47 Rs 44,21,380 ~ 44 Lacs+ / Rs 2,18,811 ~ 2 Lacs+ Rakendra Kumar IND 0 Graduate 29 Rs 73,500 ~ 73 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Rameshwar IND 0 8th Pass 53 Rs 8,93,000 ~ 8 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ranjana Devi Kisan Kranti Dal 0 Literate 29 Rs 4,91,500 ~ 4 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Shobh Nath IND 0 8th Pass 46 Rs 1,02,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Tilakraj Most Backward Classes Of India 0 Post Graduate 34 Rs 11,08,585 ~ 11 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

The Bharatiya Janata Party won a landslide mandate in the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Yogi Adityanath became the Chief Minister of the state. With a highest ever share of seats in the state, the party and its alliance members won a combined total of 324 seats in the 403-seat Vidhan Sabha. This stunning victory saw the saffron party return to power after spending 14 years in the wilderness.

The BJP handed a crushing defeat to the SP-Congress combine which finished a distant second, winning just 57 seats. Mayawati’s BSP was reduced to just 19 seats, a far cry from the 80 it won in 2012. The saffron party had swept the western and central parts of the state.

This was the highest number of seats the party had ever won in the state, considering that this was only the second time it won with a comfortable majority. The last time it crossed the 2/3rd mark was in 1991, at the height of the Ram Janam Bhoomi movement, when it won 221 seats.

Assembly election 2012 won by Jagdishpur Sc candidate of from Radheyshyam Uttar Pradesh. Jagdishpur (sc) Election Result 2012

jagdishpur (sc) Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Radheyshyam INC 0 12th Pass 42 Rs 23,94,791 ~ 23 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Awadhesh IND 0 8th Pass 31 Rs 50,000 ~ 50 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Mahesh JKP 0 12th Pass 43 Rs 10,000 ~ 10 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Mata Prasad LJP 0 10th Pass 32 Rs 4,48,500 ~ 4 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Nandlal RLM 0 Literate 67 Rs 1,00,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Rajaram IND 1 8th Pass 34 Rs 2,79,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ram Lakhan BJP 0 12th Pass 54 Rs 1,32,20,584 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Shobhnathan IND 0 8th Pass 33 Rs 70,500 ~ 70 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Shriram Krantikari BSP 0 Graduate Professional 39 Rs 43,29,000 ~ 43 Lacs+ / Rs 2,19,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ Usha Rawat RPI(A) 0 8th Pass 45 Rs 4,02,000 ~ 4 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Vijay Kumar SP 1 8th Pass 34 Rs 12,38,989 ~ 12 Lacs+ / Rs 2,39,577 ~ 2 Lacs+

The 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election results saw the Samajwadi Party winning 224 seats, BSP managing 80 seats and BJP winning 47 seats. The Congress and RLD alliance won 28+9 seats.

Jagdishpur (sc) Constituency is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh state. Get all the latest updates and news from <> Assembly constituency, election results with party, votes and candidate names. List of winning candidates in Jagdishpur (sc) Assembly is also given here..