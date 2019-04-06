J-K: Former Kathua MLA Charanjit Singh joins BJP

Ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in Jammu and Kashmir, BJP on Saturday received a shot in the arm as former Kathua MLA Charanjit Singh along with thousands of his workers, well-wishers and supporters joined the party at its jam-packed Logate Morh office.

BJP national vice-president Avinash Rai Khanna, Kathua district president Prem Nath Dogra, former minister Rajiv Jasrotia among others were present on the occasion.

Charanjit Singh is widely acclaimed as honest, dedicated and a celebrated mass leader. He is also known as a giant killer when he as an independent in 2008 he defeated two former ministers, Choudhary Lal Singh and Babu Singh from Kathua Assembly constituency.

Singh’s joining BJP is likely to boost the electoral prospects of the saffron party which has been facing a challenge after its former leader Lal Singh decided to contest from Udhampur constituency as an independent.

A few days earlier, senior Congress leader and former minister Sham Lal Sharma had joined BJP.

Sham Lal Sharma, a firebrand politician, who always takes cudgel even against senior party leaders, enjoys good influence in Chamb, Akhnoor and Raipur Domana assembly constituencies which form part of Jammu Lok Sabha constituency.