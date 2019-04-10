J-K: Former MP Choudhary Lal Singh detained in Doda

A day before the first phase of Lok Sabha polls in Jammu and Kashmir, one of the candidates Choudhary Lal Singh from Jammu parliamentary constituency has been taken into custody by police in Doda district for violating prohibitory orders imposed under section 144 of the CrPC.

Doda SSP Mohammad Shabir Malik said that Lal Singh has been taken into preventive custody as he wanted to proceed to curfew-bound Kishtwar. He was accompanied by people travelling in nearly half a dozen vehicles, he said, adding that no formal FIR has been registered in the matter.

Lal Singh, who heads Dogra Swabhiman Sangathan, is a two-time MP from Udhampur Lok Sabha constituency and three times MLA from Basohli. He is contesting the upcoming parliamentary elections as an independent in both Jammu and Udhampur constituencies which are going to polls on April 11 and 18 respectively.

Sources said that when he reached Assar from Barite around 7.30 am, police stopped his cavalcade. On being told that Section 144 was imposed in Doda district and he cannot move ahead with so many people, he insisted on proceeding to Kishtwar to attend the funeral of deceased RSS leader and his PSO, who were killed by militants in the hospital yesterday.

Later, senior civil and police officers reached the spot and took Singh and his supporters accompanying him to Doda police station. Till 1 pm, they were still at the police station.

Singh, when contacted on phone at Doda police station, criticised the administration for detaining him. This has been done to sabotage his electoral prospectus in Jammu parliamentary constituency which is going to polls on Thursday, he said.

Pointing out that the administration, police were working at the behest of BJP, he said that the vehicles of BJP and RSS leaders behind him were allowed to proceed to Kishtwar. Everybody is working at the behest of BJP and I do not think that even the officials deployed by to keep watch on campaigns of contesting candidates may have informed Election Commission about it, he added.