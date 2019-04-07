IUML complains to poll panel over Yogi’s ‘virus’ remarks

The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) lodged a complaint with the Election Commission (EC) on Saturday seeking action against Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for calling the Kerala-based party a “virus”.

The complaint stems from a controversy over the IUML party flag, which is green in colour and has a white crescent and a star in a corner. During Congress president Rahul Gandhi’s recent road show in Wayanad, Kerala, the IUML flag was being waved at several places since the state party has been a Congress ally, and is part of the Opposition United Democratic Front (UDF) in Kerala.

BJP leaders, including Adityanath, have made indirect references to the IUML flag as that of Pakistan’s and have even drawn parallels between the state party and the pre-independence Muslim League, alleging the latter led to Partition of the country.

On Friday, Adityanath had tweeted that the Muslim League is a “virus” and once infected with it, one cannot be “saved”. He further claimed that Congress is “infected” with it, and if the opposition party were to win, this “virus” would “spread in the entire country”.

“We met ECI to file a complaint with regard to claims made by the UP CM and Delhi MLA M S Sirsa. They called us terrorists, virus and all kind of things. The BJP troll army is behind it. We have asked EC to file an FIR, they are going to look into the matter and immediately respond to us,” IUML national secretary Khorram Anis Omer told reporters after submitting the complaint.

The complaint comes a day after the EC found Adityanath had violated the Model Code of Conduct by referring to the Indian Army as “Modiji ki Sena”.