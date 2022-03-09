Itwa (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Itwa (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Uttar Pradesh has 403 Assembly seats. The Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Itwa Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by BJP candidate Dr. Satish Chandra Dewedi. The Itwa seat is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in the Uttar Pradesh

Itwa ( Uttar Pradesh ) Election Result 2022- Awaiting

itwa Assembly Election Candidates 2022 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Amit Kumar Mishra Peace Party 0 Graduate Professional 29 Rs 47,63,690 ~ 47 Lacs+ / Rs 34,58,000 ~ 34 Lacs+ Arshad Khursheed INC 0 10th Pass 44 Rs 6,48,96,535 ~ 6 Crore+ / Rs 2,43,46,280 ~ 2 Crore+ Hari Shankar Singh BSP 3 Others 56 Rs 2,43,95,400 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 1,60,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ Karam Hussain AAP 0 Literate 36 Rs 19,60,000 ~ 19 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Mata Prasad Pandey SP 0 Post Graduate 80 Rs 5,72,93,780 ~ 5 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Ram Prakash Bahujan Mukti Party 0 Graduate 43 Rs 7,04,500 ~ 7 Lacs+ / Rs 1,00,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ Ram Singh Manai IND 0 Literate 62 Rs 79,000 ~ 79 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Ramesh Kumar Gautam Jan Adhikar Party 0 Graduate 29 Rs 4,92,000 ~ 4 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Satish Chandra BJP 0 Doctorate 43 Rs 3,82,03,445 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 1,18,67,881 ~ 1 Crore+

itwa Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Dr. Satish Chandra Dewedi BJP 0 Doctorate 38 Rs 1,12,21,919 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 5,00,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ Anand Swaroop Urf Babbu Mishra RLD 0 Graduate 41 Rs 31,98,181 ~ 31 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Arshad Khursheed BSP 0 10th Pass 39 Rs 6,49,69,907 ~ 6 Crore+ / Rs 1,50,59,932 ~ 1 Crore+ Lal Ji Yadav IND 0 Post Graduate 27 Rs 11,84,634 ~ 11 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Mata Prasad Pandey SP 0 Post Graduate 78 Rs 2,90,17,300 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 10,64,333 ~ 10 Lacs+ Rakesh Bahujan Mukti Party 0 12th Pass 36 Rs 5,66,416 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

The Bharatiya Janata Party won a landslide mandate in the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Yogi Adityanath became the Chief Minister of the state. With a highest ever share of seats in the state, the party and its alliance members won a combined total of 324 seats in the 403-seat Vidhan Sabha. This stunning victory saw the saffron party return to power after spending 14 years in the wilderness.

The BJP handed a crushing defeat to the SP-Congress combine which finished a distant second, winning just 57 seats. Mayawati’s BSP was reduced to just 19 seats, a far cry from the 80 it won in 2012. The saffron party had swept the western and central parts of the state.

This was the highest number of seats the party had ever won in the state, considering that this was only the second time it won with a comfortable majority. The last time it crossed the 2/3rd mark was in 1991, at the height of the Ram Janam Bhoomi movement, when it won 221 seats.

itwa Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Mata Prasad Pandey SP 0 Post Graduate 67 Rs 90,62,715 ~ 90 Lacs+ / Rs 5,63,554 ~ 5 Lacs+ Abdul Salam PECP 0 Graduate Professional 51 Rs 88,80,932 ~ 88 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Brij Mohan IND 0 12th Pass 52 Rs 3,25,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 60,000 ~ 60 Thou+ Kamlesh BEP 0 Graduate 27 Rs 50,000 ~ 50 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Mohd Mukeem INC 0 Literate 62 Rs 2,03,80,000 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 38,000 ~ 38 Thou+ Nagina Nath Pandey AITC 0 Graduate 57 Rs 28,50,000 ~ 28 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Paras Nath IND 1 12th Pass 60 Rs 17,70,000 ~ 17 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Prem Praksh Urf Zippy BJP 3 Literate 65 Rs 2,96,88,793 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 26,85,630 ~ 26 Lacs+ Ram Pher IND 0 10th Pass 52 Rs 4,50,000 ~ 4 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Subodh Chandra BSP 0 12th Pass 26 Rs 1,16,93,795 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~

The 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election results saw the Samajwadi Party winning 224 seats, BSP managing 80 seats and BJP winning 47 seats. The Congress and RLD alliance won 28+9 seats.

