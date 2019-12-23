It’s my defeat, not of BJP: Raghubar Das on Jharkhand results

“It is not BJP’s defeat, it is my defeat,” said Raghubar Das. “It is not BJP’s defeat, it is my defeat,” said Raghubar Das.

Jharkhand Election Results 2019: Conceding defeat in the assembly elections, Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das on Monday said it was his defeat, not of the BJP. “It is not BJP’s defeat, it is my defeat,” Das told reporters at a press conference in Ranchi.

As per the latest trends available on the Election Commission website, Das was trailing BJP rebel candidate and former minister Saryu Roy by over 10,000 votes in Jamshedpur (East) constituency. The BJP was leading on 25 seats while JMM led alliance was ahead on 45 seats in the 81-member Assembly. Jharkhand Election Results 2019 LIVE Updates

The BJP contested 79 seats, supported an Independent candidate in one constituency and did not put up nominee against AJSU Party president Sudesh Mahto.

Meanwhile, Raghubar Das tendered his resignation to Governor Draupadi Murmu, at Raj Bhavan in Ranchi, hours after conceding loss in the elections.

Reacting to the spectacular performance by the grand alliance, JMM leader Hemant Soren, who is now all set to become the chief minister, said the people of Jharkhand have given a clear majority to JMM/Congress/RJD combine.

Soren, who has been projected as the chief ministerial candidate of the alliance, said all the opposition partners will meet to “strategize the future course of action”.

He thanked Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, RJD supremo Lalu Prasad and his father and JMM president Shibu Soren.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said the Jharkhand Assembly poll results appeared to be a verdict against the NRC and CAA and reflects the public reaction to the “arrogance” of the BJP visible across the country.

