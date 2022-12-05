Gadhvi faces ‘Modi’ chants at voting booth, says it is the ‘fun in democracy’

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief ministerial face Isudan Gadhvi on Monday faced slogans of “Modi, Modi” when he went to cast vote in Ghuma area of Ghatlodia constituency of Ahmedabad district in the afternoon, where the BJP candidate is Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel.

As Gadhvi was coming out after casting his vote, accompanied by his wife Hiral, a few voters shouted slogans like “Bharat mata ki jai”, “Modi, Modi, Modi”, “Jai Shri Ram”, “Bhupendra bhai aap aage badho, hum tumhare saath hain (Bhupendrabhai, you go ahead, we are with you).”

Gadhvi has been fielded from Jam-Khambhaliya constituency in Devbhumi Dwarka district, where the voting took place on December 1.

Later, Gadhvi told the media, “Loktantra ka maza hai…… Par naare lagane se narrative set nahi hota. Jo Modi ki rally mein Kejriwal ke naare lagatein hain usse bhi kuch naho hoga. (This is the fun in democracy. But sloganeering does not set the narrative. Even those who chant for Kejriwal in Modi’s rally, even that will bring out nothing).”

The voters, who were sloganeering and claimed to be the residents of the area, told the Indian Express, “We are not protesting against him (Gadhvi). We are simply praising our motherland… and chanting ‘Modi, Modi’…” A few voters said it was a BJP bastion and the vote would go waste if it is for any other party.

Gadhvi also said that if this type of sloganeering ensures good education for their children, good medical facilities, etc., then such sloganeering should be amplified. “If everything happens through sloganeering, then everyone should. This is democracy, everyone has the freedom,” he said.

“There is a lot of hope. We will get 51-plus seats in phase 1, and 52-plus in phase 2… on December 8, we will form a government with full majority,” Gadhvi told mediapersons.

Ghatlodia was earlier represented by former chief minister and present governor of Uttar Pradesh Anandiben Patel. It has been the party’s seat since the formation of the assembly constituency.