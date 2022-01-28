Issues of kisan’s ganna, not Jinnah, should be raised: Rajnath Singh in UP

CONTINUING THE BJP’s efforts to reach out to farmers in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh, senior party leader and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thusday said the issues of “kisan’s ganna” or farmers’ sugarcane should be raised, and not Muhammad Ali Jinnah’s name, in the context of state politics.

Referring to Pakistan, which he said continued to indulge in terror activities, Singh said, “I do not know why Pakistan’s founder Jinnah’s name is often invoked during elections… in UP’s politics, Jinnah’s name should not be invoked. Instead, we should talk of kisan’s ganna (farmer’s sugarcane).”

He was speaking at a voter interaction in Modinagar, Ghaziabad district, as he joined the election campaign in Western Uttar Pradesh. He was accompanied by Modinagar MLA Dr Manju Shiwach.

The constituency has a sizeable population of Jats and Singh’s comments come a day after the BJP reached out to the Jat community leaders ahead of the February 10 in the Western Uttar Pradesh seats.

During Wednesday’s meeting, the Jat leaders are believed to have discussed outstanding sugarcane dues with the BJP leaders.

Refraining to comment on the outcome of the closed-door meeting of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and other BJP leaders with the Jat leaders, Singh said the Jat community can never be annoyed with the BJP.

“I can say this with assurance because I am very closely associated with them. I am the son of a farmer. When I was the Chief Minister of UP, I had declared that farmer leader Chaudhary Charan Singh’s birthday should be celebrated as Kisan Divas. He is my idol and has inspired me,” said Singh.

Emphasizing that his party did not believe in politics of caste, creed and religion, Singh on Thursday exhorted voters to rise above caste and religion and vote for the BJP on the basis of justice and humanity. “This time, some forces are working on caste, creed, religion… but I want to tell you all that votes on the basis of caste are not acceptable to us and votes on the basis of religion are also not acceptable to us.”

Speaking to reporters after offering prayers at Sikri Mahamaya temple, he said the recent exit of some leaders from the party will have no bearing on the election result and he was confident that the party will win more seats than the previous Assembly elections in 2017. “I will not comment on number of seats or any individuals, but I can say that we will win more seats than last time,” he said.