Issued notice by EC, CM repeats: Take money from BJP, Congress, vote for AAP

Accept money offered by other parties but vote for AAP, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal told voters Wednesday, launching a series of road shows ahead of the May 12 polls. He added that “no one will know who you voted for”.

Advertising

Kejriwal made the remarks hours after the Delhi Chief Electoral Officer’s office issued a notice over allegations that AAP was distributing pamphlets in slum areas, asking people to take money from the BJP and the Congress but vote for the party.

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Polling schedule, results date, constituency-wise results, how to check live counting

Kejriwal was supposed to respond to the notice by 5 pm. However, around 8 pm, addressing a gathering at Wazirpur, he said: “Election se pehle doosri party paise baatne ayenge. Tab kya karoge? Paise sab se le lena par vote jhadoo ko de dena.”

Advertising

After a pause, the AAP chief added: “Election mein vote kisko diya hai kisiko pata nahi chalega, toh vote jhadoo ko dena.” The broom is the AAP’s election symbol.

The EC has censured Kejriwal twice for making such remarks before — once in 2015 during the campaign for the Delhi Assembly polls and also during the Assembly polls in Goa. In January 2017, it warned that action would be taken against him if he repeats such remarks in the future.

In March, 2019, the EC had assured the Delhi High Court that it will not take any coercive action against Kejriwal, pending his response. The EC’s submission had come following Kejriwal’s application that no action be taken against him without hearing his version.

Wazirpur was one of the 10 areas under the Chandni Chowk Lok Sabha constituency covered by Kejriwal during the nearly five-hour-long road show, which began at 5.30 pm at Azadpur.

During the road show on an open jeep, the CM made a number of stopovers where he made brief speeches, all centred around the theme of the AAP government’s achievements and the Centre’s “attempts to obstruct” the same.

“(Prime Minister Narendra) Modi stops us from opening schools, hospitals, installing CCTVs. If all seven Delhi MPs belong to AAP, Modi won’t dare touch your files. He will be scared of you,” Kejriwal said at Azadpur’s Lal Bagh colony.

At the Wazirpur JJ cluster, he warned people against falling “for the trap” of electing the PM. “Don’t vote for the BJP or the Congress. Convince your neighbours not to vote for the BJP,” he said.

He claimed that the AAP government has readied around 53,000 pucca houses for slum dwellers. “But even in this case, the Modi government is creating issues,” he said.