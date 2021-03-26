Isha Khan Choudhury: Prominent Congress face, seeking re-election from party stronghold

The Congress’s Sujapur MLA, Isha Khan Choudhury is seeking re-election from the seat in the upcoming Bengal elections. He comes from a prominent political family, and both his father, Abu Hasem Khan Choudhury, and uncle, A B A Ghani Khan Choudhury, have served as Cabinet ministers at the Centre.

Having spent his early years in Canada, Isha Khan Choudhury won his first Assembly election in 2011, winning the Baishnabnagar constituency on a Congress ticket. In the 2016 Assembly polls, however, he switched to the Sujapur constituency “on the direction of the party high command”, and took on his uncle Abu Nasar Khan Choudhury, who was contesting as the Trinamool Congress candidate. He defeated his uncle by nearly 50,000 votes. Nasar Khan Choudhury had won the seat in 2011, and Congress veteran A B A Ghani Khan Choudhury had been victorious from the seat five times.

A stronghold of the Congress, the Sujapur constituency is a part of West Bengal’s Malda district and is a part of the Maldaha Dakshin Lok Sabha constituency.

Ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Isha Khan Choudhury’s cousin Mausam Noor, who was district Congress president, joined the ruling Trinamool Congress. She now represents the party in the Rajya Sabha.

Isha Khan Choudhury will be taking on the BJP’s S K Jiyauddin and the Trinamool Congress’s Mohd Abdul Gani in the Sujapur contest this time.