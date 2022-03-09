Isauli (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Isauli (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Uttar Pradesh has 403 Assembly seats. The Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Isauli Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by SP candidate Abrar Ahmad. The Isauli seat is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in the Uttar Pradesh

Isauli ( Uttar Pradesh ) Election Result 2022- Awaiting

isauli Assembly Election Candidates 2022 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Ashok Kumar Apna Desh Party 0 Post Graduate 42 Rs 1,76,824 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Brijmohan INC 0 8th Pass 49 Rs 7,87,91,596 ~ 7 Crore+ / Rs 35,78,000 ~ 35 Lacs+ Firadaus Bano AAP 0 Graduate 31 Rs 24,72,223 ~ 24 Lacs+ / Rs 1,97,05,000 ~ 1 Crore+ Firoz Khan IND 3 12th Pass 47 Rs 13,91,000 ~ 13 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Mazhar All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen 0 10th Pass 48 Rs 15,56,000 ~ 15 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Mohd Tahir Khan SP 3 12th Pass 47 Rs 5,41,47,875 ~ 5 Crore+ / Rs 35,61,940 ~ 35 Lacs+ Nutan Pandey IND 0 Graduate Professional 32 Rs 6,28,229 ~ 6 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Om Prakash Pandey BJP 0 12th Pass 51 Rs 3,70,72,090 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Yash Bhadra Singh BSP 21 Post Graduate 43 Rs 11,20,49,114 ~ 11 Crore+ / Rs 1,06,50,000 ~ 1 Crore+

Assembly election 2017 won by Isauli candidate of from Abrar Ahmad Uttar Pradesh. Isauli Election Result 2017

The Bharatiya Janata Party won a landslide mandate in the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Yogi Adityanath became the Chief Minister of the state. With a highest ever share of seats in the state, the party and its alliance members won a combined total of 324 seats in the 403-seat Vidhan Sabha. This stunning victory saw the saffron party return to power after spending 14 years in the wilderness.

The BJP handed a crushing defeat to the SP-Congress combine which finished a distant second, winning just 57 seats. Mayawati’s BSP was reduced to just 19 seats, a far cry from the 80 it won in 2012. The saffron party had swept the western and central parts of the state.

This was the highest number of seats the party had ever won in the state, considering that this was only the second time it won with a comfortable majority. The last time it crossed the 2/3rd mark was in 1991, at the height of the Ram Janam Bhoomi movement, when it won 221 seats.

Assembly election 2012 won by Isauli candidate of from Abrar Ahmad Uttar Pradesh. Isauli Election Result 2012

isauli Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Abrar Ahmad SP 0 8th Pass 57 Rs 2,90,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 8,650 ~ 8 Thou+ A. Hameed IND 0 10th Pass 60 Rs 19,59,202 ~ 19 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Imran QED 4 Literate 37 Rs 62,96,000 ~ 62 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Krishna Kumar IND 18 Graduate 45 Rs 8,88,56,424 ~ 8 Crore+ / Rs 14,73,259 ~ 14 Lacs+ Md. Rashid Niyzee NNP 0 8th Pass 25 Rs 11,26,000 ~ 11 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Muid Ahmad INC 0 Graduate Professional 65 Rs 1,30,65,011 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 9,00,000 ~ 9 Lacs+ Nafees Ahmad RaIP 0 Doctorate 52 Rs 1,09,19,363 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Nargis Nayab BSP 0 Post Graduate 35 Rs 1,74,77,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 7,00,000 ~ 7 Lacs+ Nirbhay Kumar RLM 7 10th Pass 27 Rs 39,56,000 ~ 39 Lacs+ / Rs 5,72,022 ~ 5 Lacs+ Om Prakash JKP 0 8th Pass 45 Rs 5,19,139 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ram Chandra Mishra BJP 2 Graduate Professional 43 Rs 36,18,772 ~ 36 Lacs+ / Rs 4,88,738 ~ 4 Lacs+ Ram Singh Krishna Kumar IND 0 12th Pass 32 Rs 7,12,000 ~ 7 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ramesh Kumar KrSaP 0 12th Pass 34 Rs 1,20,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Sushila Pal JD(U) 0 Illiterate 46 Rs 1,15,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Vijay Kumar IND 0 12th Pass 34 Rs 17,61,309 ~ 17 Lacs+ / Rs 30,000 ~ 30 Thou+ Yash Bhadra Singh PECP 4 Post Graduate 35 Rs 3,03,31,654 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 21,71,000 ~ 21 Lacs+

The 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election results saw the Samajwadi Party winning 224 seats, BSP managing 80 seats and BJP winning 47 seats. The Congress and RLD alliance won 28+9 seats.

Isauli Constituency is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh state.