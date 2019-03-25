Is Congress paying cost of its dynastic character, asks Arun Jaitley

Maintaining that dynastic parties could only survive they have a charismatic leader who enjoys people’s confidence, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Sunday wondered if the Congress is currently paying the price of its dynastic character.

In a blog post on Facebook titled “Is the Congress Party now paying the cost for its dynastic character”, Jaitley said if the current generation of the party is competent, charismatic and enjoys popular confidence, dynastic parties would be able to pull off major victories. “However, if the current generation dynast is lacking in charisma, understanding and popular confidence, the crowd around the family gets increasingly frustrated. Is the Congress party witnessing that?” he asked.

“There is little place for men of high calibre in dynastic parties. An insecure leader is scared of the shadow of more talented people,” he said. Some of such leaders suffer from what psychologists now regard as the ‘Dunning-Kruger effect’, he said. Click for more election news

He explained: “Those who suffer from this effect have a bias of illusory superiority which comes from the inability of low-ability people to recognise their lack of ability. Without the self-awareness of their limitations, such low ability people cannot objectively evaluate their own competence or incompetence.”

This, Jaitley said, leads to their miscalculation in their assessment of the calibre of highly incompetent ones.

The BJP leader said it could be the reason for current mood within the Congress. “Or is it also the reason which persuades the Congress President to cross the line of decency and dignity when he refers to the Prime Minister,” he asked.

Nowadays, the minister said, some generic statements being frequently heard from Congress leaders are — “What can I do? He just doesn’t listen; Wait for the 24th of May, our politics will begin thereafter; I feel like quitting; Our campaign planning is lagging behind. I am told Uncle Sam has come to take care of it; Let’s prepare 2024”. He said these comments reflect “what one generation of dynasty can do to a dynastic party”.

“Dynasties demolish organisational structures. They are unable to attract leaders of talent or mass following. Since the democratic structure of a dynastic party gets diminished, they become a crowd around a family.”