Is Congress-JDS vote bank in Bagalkot or Balakot: PM Modi in Karnataka poll rally

Ramping up his poll attack on the Congress-JD(S) coalition in Karnataka, Prime Minister Narendra Modi alleged Thursday that Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy did not wish India’s air strike on the Jaish-e-Mohammad training camp in Pakistan’s Balakot to be highlighted due to the fear that his “vote bank would be upset”.

Advertising

Addressing a BJP election rally in Bagalkot in north Karnataka, which goes to polls on April 23, Modi said: “Yahan ke mukhyamantri ne saaf-saaf kaha ki Pakistan ke Balakot par air strike ko jyada na uchhala jaye, unka votebank naraaz ho jayega. Aap bataiye, Congress aur JD(S) ka votebank Bagalkot mein hai ya phir Balakot mein?”

(The Chief Minister here said clearly that the air strike in Pakistan’s Balakot should not be highlighted, his vote bank would be affected. You tell me, is the vote bank of Congress and JD(S) in Bagalkot or in Balakot?) Modi also claimed that despite the Congress claiming that it provided evidence to Pakistan of involvement of its citizens in the 2008 Mumbai attack, Pakistan continued to taunt India and shed tears only after the air strike following the Pulwama attack.

Click here for more election news

“In 2009, after the terror attack in Mumbai, the Congress said in its manifesto that its big achievement was convincing Pakistan to accept that their citizens were involved in the attack, but Pakistan kept on attacking and threatened nuclear attacks after that,” he said.

Advertising

“Pakistan openly said it is their jihadis and said, ‘Do what you want’, but a weak Congress government would only cry in forums all over the world,” Modi said.

“When the air strikes happened, Pakistan was sleeping. Pakistan told the world in the morning that India has attacked Balakot and started crying. In our own country people started crying, too, and some people said Bagalkot is Balakot,’’ the Prime Minister claimed.

“Pakistan is going around the world crying and saying — save us, save us — this Modi is hitting us,” he said.

Modi also accused the Congress-JD(S) government of failing to deliver on governance and indulging in “drama” while referring to instances when Kumaraswamy broke down in public over alleged differences with his alliance partner.

“In the last one year, the drama of the government seems to be never-ending, there is emotion, revenge and no end to the emotion. Every few months, there are tears in press conferences. Did you imagine a Karnataka like this… In the drama that has gone on, the development of Karnataka is lagging,’’ he said.