IPFT supporter allegedly attacks Congress candidate ‘princess’ Prajna Debburman

Convoy of Congress Lok Sabha candidate for East Tripura (ST reserved) constituency and ‘princess’ of Manikya dynasty Prajna Debburman came under an attack on Thursday afternoon, while she was on her way back from a rally at Tilashikhar rural development block area in Khowai district, 65 km from here. The candidate had a narrow escape.

“We went to attend a public meeting at Tulashikhar area in Khowai district. We had prior permission from the police. After the meeting was over, I was going ahead with some supporters when an IPFT supporter tried to attack us with brickbats. It seems there were more people in it,” Prajna told indianexpress.com.

The accused IPFT supporter Mintu Debbarma allegedly attempted to throw brickbats at the candidate’s convoy, when a pilot car raced ahead and nabbed the attacker. He was later taken to Tulashikhar police station where an FIR was lodged against him.

Prajna, who is a newcomer in politics and a first-time Lok Sabha contestant, was a social worker and a remote geo-sensing scientist. She is the ‘princess’ of Tripura’s royal dynasty and sister to royal scion Pradesh Congress president Pradyot Kishore Debburman.

“Very sad to see that my sister RK Pragya was attacked by paid goondas and drunk goons in Tulashikhar, Khowai. One person is arrested and many will follow. Mr Minister (You know who I am talking about) you will have to pay dearly for hiring people to attack my sister,” Pradyot tweeted about the issue.

When asked why was she attacked, Prajna said she feels she has been attending programmes and people liked her as a candidate. “There was a lot of support. This might have instigated IPFT. IPFT is giving alcohol to their supporters and asking them to attack opposition party workers. I have heard the accused person also tried to attack other opposition party leaders,” she said.

Earlier this month, Subal Bhowmik who is a Congress candidate for the West Tripura seat that went to polls on April 11, was attacked at Sonamura in Sepahijala district.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Arindam Nath informed a youth was arrested by the security personnel of Congress Lok Sabha candidate Prajna Debbarma while he was trying to attack the candidate.

IPFT spokesperson Mangal Debbarma denied allegations of involvement of his party in the incident and said the arrested person was, in fact, an IPFT supporter, however, he was coincidentally present on the spot and was not linked to any attack.

The IPFT leader further claimed the attack was staged by Congress to degrade the morale of IPFT supporters in the area.

BJP spokesperson Nabendu Bhattacharya condemned the attack on Prajna Debburman and said such incidents are not desirable.

The East Tripura seat was scheduled to undergo polling on April 18 in the second phase of general elections this year. However, the Election Commission of India (ECI) deferred polling to April 23 on the grounds of security concerns and law and order deterioration.