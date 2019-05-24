Toggle Menu
Interview: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot

"In Congress, Rahul Gandhi fought a remarkable fight... Modi could not reply to any of the allegations. He made the people sentimental.... He won by misleading and confusing the people."

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

The Congress drew a blank in Rajasthan and could manage to win only 51 seats. What went wrong?

BJP did not frame the election based on issue or ideology, programme or policies. They only harped on communalism and converted the election into one on nationalism as if they are the only custodians of it. Pakistan, Pulwama, Balakot…they took the election into that mode. So the people also started thinking about Modi or no Modi. There was no other reason.

And the Congress could not counter it?

In Congress, Rahul Gandhi fought a remarkable fight… Modi could not reply to any of the allegations. He made the people sentimental…. He won by misleading and confusing the people.

Were their any shortcomings organisationally?

There were no shortcomings… the campaign of the Congress was spectacular…They (BJP) polarised the election in a different way… They misled and provoked the younger generation using social media.

Many people believe Rahul Gandhi should step down.

It is all nonsense… Everybody has confidence that only he can fight.

What changes should the Congress carry out organisationally and in its messaging to the people?

The Congress Working Committee will discuss all this.

