Interview: Punjab CM Amarinder Singh

Congress has been able to buck the national trend in Punjab. How do you look at it?

It shows that not all is lost. If Punjab could remain unaffected by the Hindutva plank and vote for development agenda, then the tide can, and will, turn in other states too.

Yet, Punjab Congress could not achieve its Mission 13. Why?

Yes, that is unfortunate and we will introspect. On the face of it, we lost Gurdaspur because the people got swayed by star power. In Bathinda, it seems Punjab Local Bodies minister Navjot Sidhu’s last-minute remarks cost the party a seat.

What is it that Congress could not do right at national level?

That is a matter of introspection, which I am sure party high command will soon initiate.

Should Congress reinvent itself?

The Congress has already started reinventing itself under Rahul Gandhi’s leadership.

How do you look at the PPCC president’s defeat?

It is unfortunate that people chose the star power of Sunny Deol over the hard work of Sunil Jakhar. Maybe our democracy is yet to become evolved to separate the wheat from the chaff.