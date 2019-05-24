Interview: Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani

What is the difference between the victories in 2014 and 2019?

In 2014, (the victory) was against UPA’s ten-years (rule)… The nation voted against (corruption) and saw Modi as an option and voted to see him as the PM. However, this time, Modi’s five years work was discussed… People know that the nation is safe in his hands…

Will the 2019 campaign become a template for the BJP?

Every election happens in different situations, destiny, and time. To walk according to the demand of time is necessary as time is constantly changing…

Does the party hope for more Union ministers from Gujarat?

No discussion has been done yet.

Will there be an expansion of the Cabinet?

No discussion yet.

Has importing MLAs from Congress become the new formula for the BJP?

We are not importing from Congress, it is being exported from there. We do not import and this is the reason I say that Congress is disintegrating which will further break in the coming days…