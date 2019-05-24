Interview: BJP vice-president Vinay Sahasrabuddhe

Was there a Modi wave and did you expect such an outcome?

More than a wave it was an undercurrent… But honestly, 28 (out of 29) was more than our expectations.

Advertising

What worked in the BJP’s favour?

Three clear factors. First, overwhelming support for Modi as PM… People were repentant (about Assembly poll results) after unseating the BJP government… people were frustrated because the government did not keep its word on loan waiver and unemployment dole.

There is a general feeling that BJP will destabilise the Congress government.

It will get destabilised under the weight of its own contradictions…

Is there a message in Pragya Singh Thakur’s victory?

We were clear that her candidature is our ‘satyagrah’ against the vote bank politics of the Congress… Digvijaya Singh symbolised the pervert vote bank politics…

Did the BJP have any special campaign plan against Scindia?

I will draw a parallel between Amethi and Guna. For political dynasties, the constituencies gave a very clear message… Generations who voted in this election do not have an emotional connect with monarchies…