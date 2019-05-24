Interview: Assam BJP leader Himanta Sarma

Toggle Menu
Speaks to Abhishek Saha on the BJP’s sweep in the Northeast .

Himanta Biswa Sarma.

As the man-in-charge, how do you see this result?

This is a tremendous victory. This has become possible because of the strong leadership of PM Narendra Modi and the organisational expansion by party chief Amit Shah.

What were the crucial challenges?

Negative things were said about our party on the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill. We had to overcome that… Many people thought we will lose because of the Bill, but you will see it helped us.

But allies like NPP contested against BJP on some seats.

No no, they attended the NDA’s meeting Tuesday.

So CAB will be passed?

Whatever we have committed [will be done]. I believe the core of CAB will remain same, but we have to address issues which give an advantage to those opposing it to spread rumours.

You criticised certain sections of Muslims, doubting their citizenship and accusing them of encroachment.

The SC has ordered NRC after convincing themselves. So, presence of foreigners in Assam is not a question to be debated. If you have come here, you respect my civilisation. It is not a message for conflict, it is a message to show them how to live in this country in the days to come.

