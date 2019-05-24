Interview: Andhra minister Nara Lokesh

Toggle Menu
Minister of Information Technology in the Andhra Pradesh Cabinet Nara Lokesh speaks to Sreenivas Janyala on the defeat of the party in the Lok Sabha polls.

From 103 in 2014 to less than 25 in 2019, what happened?

We have to examine in depth and analyse the reasons. If it was anti-incumbency, then why was it there?

With less than 25 seats, what is the future of the TDP?

We will continue to fight on issues concerning the people of Andhra Pradesh. We have a major role to play.

You chose a very tough constituency to make political debut.

Instead of contesting from a safe seat of TDP, I chose to fight it out. This will be a learning experience.

What happens to TDP at national level now that the party has no MPs?

Chandrababu Naidu and TDP leaders will continue their efforts to form a national coalition of anti-BJP parties.

What do you think led to the YSRCP sweep?

We have to find out why our sitting MLAs and nominated candidates did not click.

