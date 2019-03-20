‘Institutional insult’ is the Congress way, says PM Modi; Priyanka Gandhi Vadra counters

The biggest casualty of dynastic politics are institutions, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Wednesday in his attack on the Congress, while appealing voters to “think wisely”.

“From the press to parliament. From soldiers to free speech. From the constitution to the courts. Institutional insult is the Congress way. Everyone is wrong, only the Congress is correct,” PM Modi wrote in a blog post.

He enumerated his point citing several examples, including the recent arrest of techies in Bengaluru, the arrest of a man who tweeted about P Chidambaram’s son in 2012 and the amendment to Section 66A of the IT Act that could land a person in jail for posting “offensive” content.

He also referred to the first Constitutional Amendment brought in by the Congress government which sought to curtail free speech, the Emergency imposed in 1975 by Indira Gandhi, the 42nd Amendment that put curbs on the courts, and the incident when Rajiv Gandhi called the Planning Commission “a bunch of jokers”, etc.

Reacting to the blog post, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra told news agency ANI: “BJP has systematically attacked every institution in last five years including the media. PM should stop thinking people are fools and understand that they see through this.”

The Congress has also scaled up its attack against the BJP-led government, accusing it of eroding the credibility of institutions such as the CBI, RBI, Election Commission, among others.

PM Modi also highlighted the Congress’ “lack of internal democracy and sense of entitlement”. He wrote: “The sense of entitlement can be seen in their conduct towards routine legal processes. At present, their top leadership is on bail vis-a-vis a major scam. When the authorities seek to question them on their dealings, they do not even bother to reply. Are they scared of accountability or do they not believe in it?”

Ahead of the first phase of voting for the 17th Lok Sabha elections, PM Modi appealed voters to “think wisely” before they voting on April 11.