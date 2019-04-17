INLD’s first list in Haryana: Except for lone sitting MP, all five are first-timers

Except for lone incumbent MP from Sirsa Charanjit Singh Rori, in Indian National Lok Dal’s first list of six out of 10 Lok Sabha candidates, all five are first-timers and had never contested any assembly or parliamentary polls.

While candidates for Sirsa, Ambala, Karnal, Hisar, Sonipat and Faridabad were declared on Wednesday by INLD chief Abhay Singh Chautala, the party is yet to finalise its candidates for Kurukshetra, Rohtak, Gurgaon and Bhiwani-Mahendergarh constituencies.

While Charanjit Singh, who had defeated Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee (HPCC) chief Ashok Tanwar in 2014 Lok Sabha polls, will be contesting again from Sirsa (reserved) constituency, INLD has decided to field Yamunanagar’s former Mayor Ram Pal Balmiki from Ambala (reserved) constituency.

“Ram Pal had been a dedicated party worker for many years. He had remained municipal councillor for four times and remained Deputy Mayor too before becoming the Mayor”, Abhay told media persons.

From Karnal, INLD’s candidate Dharambir Padha shall be contesting. Giving a brief introduction of Dharambir, Abhay said, “His father had been a freedom fighter. Dharambir hails from Padha village and had remained our party’s incharge of Assandh in Karnal district”.

In Hisar, INLD has decided to field Suresh Koth, a party worker, who Abhay Chautala said had remained closely associated with farmers since his student days. “Suresh had always been actively involved in raising issues related to farmers’ welfare. He had also played quite a constructive role during Jat reservation agitation in 2016. He is an extremely committed and dedicated party worker”.

A social worker and INLD’s district working committee incharge, Surinder Chikara shall be contesting from Sonipat parliamentary constituency, while from Faridabad, INLD’s district president Mahender Singh Chauhan shall be making his debut in parliamentary politics.

On the occasion, Abhay also praised Sirsa’s MP Charanjit Singh Rori quoting a recent incident, where two persons allegedly tried to bribe Rori. “We are proud of our Member of Parliament Charanjit Singh Rori. A few days ago, when the parliament’s session was going on, two persons approached him with a bag full of money.

They offered him Rs 10 crore for raising two questions in Lok Sabha. They also offered him to help them in bringing a foreign company’s factory in Sirsa. Rori, however, refused to accept the money and showed them the door”, Abhay said.

Elaborating the incident, Rori too mentioned how he later realised that the two men who had approached him had attempted a sting operation on him.

Talking about the party’s candidates declared today, Abhay said, “INLD has never imposed candidates on the constituencies. We went to each and every constituency had meetings with our party workers and asked them about the best candidates. After holding discussions with our party workers, candidates were finalised”.

“For pending seats, party’s senior leaders Ashok Arora and Rampal Majra shall be meeting Chaudhary Om Prakash Chautala tomorrow. We want to have another round of discussion on four seats. We shall announce remaining four candidates, Friday”, Abhay added.

Replying to media’s queries, Abhay Chautala lashed out at BJP and claimed that “BJP was facing the wrath of people in each and every constituency, across Haryana. They are being shown black flags everywhere”.

On the alliance of party’s splinter faction Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Abhay said, “This alliance is not for gaining any political strength, nor to defeat Congress and BJP, but only to keep Om Prakash Chautala behind the bars”.

Reiterating that Chautala family continues to hold family ties with Badal family, Abhay said, “But, we cannot tolerate if anybody ignores Haryana’s interests”.

Taking a dig at Arvind Kejriwal and AAP’s manifesto in Punjab, Abhay said, “AAP has said in its manifesto in Punjab that it will not allow a drop of water to go out of Punjab. How can such a party be true to people in Haryana? Even BJP had failed to get Supreme Court’s verdict executed and SYL issue remains pending. Had there been our government in the centre or state, we would have shut down Munak canal and made Arvind Kejriwal rub his nose on the ground to release the water”.

Before announcing its candidates, Abhay also condemned the police’s cane charge on students at ITI in Karnal and also demanded that government should compensate farmers who have suffered damage to their crops in the last few days, due to bad weather.