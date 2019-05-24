INLD decimated, its splinter JJP, BSP-LSP alliance emerges stronger

Months after the vertical split, the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) has almost been wiped out from the electoral scene. The Jannayak Janta Party, formed by Dushyant Chautala after the split, also failed to win any of the 10 parliamentary constituencies in Haryana, but it emerged stronger in comparison to the INLD. Till a few months ago, INLD was main opposition party in Haryana, but after today’s verdict it has nosedived to distant fourth and in a few constituencies even lower.

Advertising

Even, the alliance of BSP- Loktantra Suraksha Party (LSP) of rebel BJP MP Raj Kumar Saini, performed better than INLD in many constituencies. In 2014 Lok Sabha polls, the INLD had won two seats – Hisar (Dushyant Chautala) and Sirsa (Charanjeet Singh Rori).

Speaking to The Indian Express, INLD leader Abhay Chautala said, “This was election for country’s Prime Minsiter. The voters had to choose between Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi. They did not want to elect Rahul Gandhi as PM of the country. The voters did not give votes to other parties thinking that this may lead to victory of Congress.”

In six parliamentary constituencies, INLD could barely finish on fifth spot while it managed fourth position in four constituencies. In many constituencies, its candidates could not even secure one per cent of total votes polled. “This time people did not vote for Manohar Lal Khattar government because the BJP sought votes for Modi. The results will be different in the Assembly polls. We had lost 10 seats in 2009 also, when we had fought the Lok Sabha polls in alliance with the BJP. But later in the year, Assembly polls took place and we won 32 seats in the 90 member Vidhan Sabha,” Abhay added.

Advertising

JJP contested on seven seats and its ally AAP on remaining three. While JJP remained on third position in three constituencies, fourth position in three and fifth position in one constituency; AAP finished fourth in one constituency and finished on fifth position in two.

Dushyant secured second place in Hisar getting about three lakh votes while INLD candidate Suresh Koth could get about 10,000 votes from here. Even BSP candidate secured almost four times Koth’s vote. Even in Sirsa, which was considered stronghold of the INLD, the JJP nominee Nirmal Singh Malri secured more votes than INLD’s sitting MP Charanjeet Singh Rori.

Abhay had fielded his son Arjun Chautala from Kurukshetra seat to keep the party workers energetic but he secure less votes than the JJP and BSP candidates. Dushyant had also fielded his younger brother Digvijay from Sonipat against former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda and BJP’s Ramesh Kaushik. He could not perform well but still secured more than 50,000 votes, almost five times than of INLD’s Surender Chhikara. In Bhiwani, JJP’s Swati Yadav secured almost eight times the votes secured by INLD’s Balwan Singh.

Reacting to the poll results, Dushyant said, “We will analyse the poll results. In comparison to the weak leadership of Congress, voters have given another chance to Narendra Modi to lead the country. This election has proved that Congress can not be an alternate to the BJP. In next Assembly polls, it will be direct contest between JJP and BJP”.