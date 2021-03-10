Injured in Nandigram, Mamata claims conspiracy

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee alleged there was a conspiracy against her after she was injured at Nandigram’s Birulia Bazar on Wednesday, soon after filing her nomination to contest from the local Assembly seat.

According to the police, she was meeting local voters at the bazar when there was an altercation and the Chief Minister fell down injuring her leg. She has also sustained a slight injury on her head, they said. However, the chief minister alleged that when she was coming out from a temple and going towards her car, four-five people suddenly pushed her car’s door and her right leg got stuck in the door, injuring her right knee and ankle in the process.

Visibly furious, Banerjee said, “This is a conspiracy. No administration was there to protect me. Police Super was also not there. They basically came there to hurt me. I decided to return to Kolkata right now.”

#WATCH West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee in Nandigram says she has suffered an injury in her leg after few people pushed her when she was near her car pic.twitter.com/D1l00MU7xw — ANI (@ANI) March 10, 2021

However, local BJP leaders have rubbished the conspiracy angle. BJP leader Arjun Singh said, “She is lying for sympathy. Who will attack her? Police clears road for one kilometre wherever she goes.”