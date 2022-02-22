Inflammatory speech: EC bans BJP candidate in UP from giving public statements for 24 hours

The Election Commission Tuesday banned a BJP candidate in Uttar Pradesh, Mayankeshwar Sharan Singh, from making public statements for 24 hours, for violating the model code of conduct by making inflammatory statements. The ban comes into effect from 8 am on Wednesday.

According to the transcript of a purported video clip made part of the notice, Singh broadly said in Hindi that “If you have to live in India, (you will have) to chant ‘Radhey-Radhey’. Otherwise, like all those who went to Pakistan during Partition, you can go too, you are not needed here.”

The EC in its order said it sought an explanation from the BJP candidate.

“Whereas, in the aforementioned reply, Sh. Mayankeshwar Sharan Singh has accepted the fact that the impugned statement has been made by him on 18.02.2022, statement under question was made by him in reference to the Ahmedabad Blast Case and not in respect of any community in India and the same deprecates terrorists…,” the order said.

The Commission said the statements made by the candidate were “utterly irresponsible and provocative that have the undertone and propensity to disturb religious harmony of society.”

The EC said and FIR against the candidate has been filed under section 298 of Indian Penal Code, 1860 and section 125 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951.

It added,” therefore, Commission, without prejudice to any Order/Notice issued or to be issued in the matter, hereby, strongly condemns the impugned statement made by Sh. Mayankeshwar Sharan Singh, Contesting Candidate of Bharatiya Janata Party from 178- Tiloi Assembly Constituency and censures him for the above said violation. Commission, hereby orders under Article 324 of the Constitution of India and all other powers enabling in this behalf, to prohibit him from holding any public meetings, public processions, public rallies, road shows and interviews, public utterances in media (electronic, print, social media) etc. in connection with ongoing elections for 24 hours from 08:00 am on 23.02.2022 (Wednesday).”

Last week, on February 19, the EC had also ordered an FIR against Telangana BJP MLA T Raja Singh for his statements threatening voters of UP. Singh was banned from campaigning and making public statements in the context of polls for 72 hours.