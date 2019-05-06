India won’t pardon Modi for ‘‘Bhrashtachari No. 1’ remark against Rajiv Gandhi: Raj Thackeray

Toggle Menu
In a tweet, Thackeray said, "Hatred, endless lying and absolutely no qualms in transgressing the decorum of public life are the three characteristics that mark the term of Narendra Modi."

Raj Thackeray (Express photo by Ganesh Shirsekar)

MNS chief Raj Thackeray Sunday condemned Prime minister Narendra Modi’s statement against late Rajiv Gandhi, saying the country will not pardon him for the remarks.

During an election rally, Modi said Rajiv Gandhi was termed as “Mr. Clean by his courtiers, but died as corrupt no 1.”

“This stands intensified with his latest statements against the late Rajiv Gandhi and the nation will definitely not pardon it,” he said.

The MNS chief had addressed a number of rallies across Maharashtra in the run up to the Lok Sabha elections in the state, in which he lambasted Modi, BJP chief Amit Shah and the party-led Union government over its policies

