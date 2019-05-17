India will not make suicidal choice to vote for highly corrupt: Jaitley

Union Finance Minister and senior BJP leader Arun Jaitley Thursday said that an aspirational India wants a better tomorrow and will not make a “suicidal” choice by voting for the “highly corrupt” and “temperamental mavericks”.

In a Facebook post, Jaitley termed the opposition’s attack on the Election Commission as an “advance alibi for defeat on 23rd May, 2019”.

He wrote: “To the electorate, they provide an absolutely frightening scenario. I have long argued that aspirational societies look for a better tomorrow. They are averse to suicidal choices. The frightening and scary scenario that the Opposition promises will be responsible for its rout. This consolidates the groundswell in favour of Modi.”

Jaitley further said as the seventh phase of election approaches, the groundswell in favour of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is becoming stronger. “Except in the last few days, not one political analyst had foreseen the velocity of this groundswell even in a state like Bengal. The largest size of the prime minister’s public rallies has been in Bengal,” he wrote.

The BJP leader argued that the reason for the Prime Minister’s high acceptability level is the absence of any cogent or coherent alternative. “Conventionally, it used to be referred to as the ‘TINA’ factor. This effectively means that ‘There is no alternative’. If the Opposition is giving vague assurances of an alternative, the same is either too scary or absolutely frightening,” Jaitley wrote.

Terming opposition parties as “institution wreckers”, Jaitley said their leaders represent “temperamental mavericks, some highly corrupt and many — a governance disaster”.

These leaders do not allow Parliament to function, attack and intimidate judges, said Jaitley, adding that the electorate wonders if such an opposition can ever provide a cogent alternative. Past history belies the longevity of such opportunistic and fragile combinations, he said.