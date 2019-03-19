India may not see another election if Modi becomes PM again, says Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot Tuesday claimed India may not see another election if Narendra Modi is re-elected as prime minister, suggesting the country may follow the path of nations like China and Russia.

“If people re-elect Modi, then there is no surety on whether elections will be held in the country or not. ‘Chunav honge bhi, aur nahin bhi honge…jaise China, Russia mein hota hai‘ (Elections will be held in the country and yet not be held, like what happens in China, Russia),” Gehlot told news agency PTI.

While China is a one-party state, Russia has largely voted President Vladimir Putin’s People’s Front to power.

Alleging that both democracy and the country were in danger under PM Modi’s rule, Gehlot claimed PM Modi would “do anything” to get back to power. The Congress leader also alleged that people felt he could go to war with Pakistan to achieve this goal.

“This man can do anything to win elections…People felt he could even go to war with Pakistan, which is not a good thing….The personality of Modi ji that has emerged before the country is that he can go to any extent before and after elections…to win elections,” Gehlot said while attacking Modi and added that “none including Amit Shah know what is in his mind”.

Gehlot stated that BJP leaders lack tolerance as they do not want anyone from the Opposition to counter them. “It is not in their DNA,” he said.

Gehlot also alleged Modi was a “master in marketing false promises” and said he could do much better in Bollywood and would have left his indelible mark in acting.

“If Modi ji was in Bollywood, maybe he would have left a different mark in the country and abroad, with his mastery in acting, oratory skills and antics,” Gehlot said.

Insisting that PM Modi has focussed on targeting opposition leaders by misusing agencies during his rule, Gehlot said this is why he had “no result to show”.

Claiming that the “truth is on our side”, he asserted that people in the country are far wiser as they can differentiate between falsehood and truth.

The veteran Congress leader also accused the prime minister of misusing Indian embassies in garnering the support of NRIs outside the country during his visits abroad.

Gehlot, who has held several key positions in the Congress during his almost five-decade political career, also attacked Modi over the use of language, saying it did not behove one who held the top post of the country’s prime minister.

He accused Modi of having “failed” to fulfil the promises made to people before assuming power.

(With PTI inputs)