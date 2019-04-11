Lok Sabha Elections 2019, 10 points: 91 Parliament constituencies at stake in first phase

India General Elections 2019: The first of the mega seven-phase Lok Sabha elections kickstarted Thursday in 91 Lok Sabha constituencies across 20 states and Union Territories. The voting time for most of the Parliamentary Constituencies is from 7 am to 6 pm. However, in Left-Wing extremism-affected areas and the North Eastern States, the timings vary. Taking to Twitter today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called on first-time voters and urged them to cast their ballot in large numbers.

Below are the top 10 updates on Phase 1 of Lok Sabha elections 2019:

# The 17th Lok Sabha elections will see a direct contest between the BJP and Congress in most states. While Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeks a second term at the Centre, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi will try to revive the fortunes of his party which was reduced to 44 seats in the 2014 General Elections. The elections will be held in seven phases and results will be declared on May 23.

# All parliamentary constituencies of Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim, Andaman and Nicobar and Lakshadweep, Telangana and Uttarakhand will go to polls in this phase. And few seats in Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Jammu and Kashmir, Maharashtra, Manipur, Odisha, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal will also vote in the first phase. Simultaneous voting will also take place for single phase Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh and for 28 of 147 seats in Odisha.

# The eight constituencies in western UP that go to polls today will be closely watched as there is a lot riding on the outcome. Three Central ministers, General V K Singh, Mahesh Sharma and Satyapal Singh, and one former minister, Sanjeev Balyan, are fighting to retain their seats. Today’s poll will be the first major test of whether the Gathbandhan of Mayawati’s Bahujan Samaj Party, Akhilesh Yadav’s Samajwadi Party, and Ajit Singh’s Rashtriya Lok Dal actually work on the ground.

# In Andhra Pradesh, voters will cast two votes each to elect 25 MPs and 175 MLAs. The elections are a major test for Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu after he quit the NDA last year on the issue of special category status for the state.

# Telangana will witness the first general election in the state after the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh and creation of Telangana in June 2014. The TRS, headed by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, is high on confidence after its massive victory in the Assembly elections four months ago. All eyes will also be on Nizamabad constituency, where more than 170 farmers are in the fray to highlight their problems. Rao’s daughter K Kavitha is seeking re-election from this segment.

# Of Maharashtra’s 48 constituencies, voting will be held in seven constituencies of Vidharbha, with the focus on Nagpur — the headquarters of the RSS — and Chandrapur, the hometown of Mohan Bhagwat, where Nitin Gadkari, who brought the Metro to Nagpur and Union Minister Hansraj Ahir will be seeking another term on his development work in the area. The elections will see a direct fight between the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance and the Congress-NCP-led combine.

# In Uttarakhand, two former Chief Ministers are in the fray — Harish Rawat from Nainital-Udhamsingh Nagar and Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank from Haridwar. Congress has fielded Manish Khanduri, son of senior BJP leader Maj Gen BC Khanduri from Pauri.

# Odisha Chief Minister Patnaik is seeking a fifth term and his party appears to be confident in rural areas, where the BJD’s welfare schemes over the last 19 years continue to have a resonance. But in towns and the villages nearby, Patnaik and the BJD’s conch is engaged in a fierce fight with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP’s lotus.

# In Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla, the main contest is between Mohammad Akbar Lone of the National Conference, Abdul Qayoom Wani of the Peoples Democratic Party and former Inspector General of Police Raja Aijaz Ali of People’s Conference. And in Jammu, it is between Jugal Kishore Sharma of BJP and Raman Bhalla of Congress.

# A total of 14 parliamentary constituencies out of 25 in the eight northeastern states will vote in the first phase of Lok Sabha polls today. Of the two seats in Arunachal Pradesh, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju is seeking re-election from Arunachal West. Four seats in Assam will go to polls, with former CM Tarun Gogoi’s son Gaurav Gogoi testing poll waters from Kaliabor.