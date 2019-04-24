India lagging behind, thanks to Modi’s foreign trips: Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav Tuesday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of neglecting country’s development, and took a dig at his foreign trips.

He along with his wife, Dimple, addressed two rallies in Etawah and Kannauj, which will vote on April 29 in the fourth phase of the seven-leg Lok Sabha elections. Dimple is the SP-BSP-RLD alliance candidate from Kannuj, while Kamlesh Katheria is its Etawah nominee.

Thanking supporters for turning up at the rallies despite scorching heat, Akhilesh also accused Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister of not taking care of cows, which, he said, resulted in sleepless nights for farmers.

“This not an ordinary election. The country is at a critical juncture. Other countries are doing well. The PM has also gone for trips to several countries, but he did not develop our country. We are behind on all fronts…” Akhilesh said.

Speaking about Adityanath, the SP chief said, “You must have read in the papers. He said in Etawah that if the Constitution was not there, I would have been rearing buffaloes… If he thinks like this about me, imagine what he thinks about those who rear buffaloes and cows, those who ride rickshaws, and those who work at night… He promised to take care of cows, but didn’t. This has led to our farmers spending sleepless nights to save their fields…” He said the government’s first priority should be supplying water to toilets rather than talking about ending terrorism.

Akhilesh said police cases against Dalits, OBCs and minorities under the NDA government had increased, contrary to Modi’s claim.

“At least 36,000 people have fled the country after taking our money. We only know the names of a few… Then like one of our supporters was saying that if two Yadavs can be related, then others can be related too. If all Yadavs are our relatives, then those who have taken money are related to some people,” Akhielsh said.

He said the BJP stands for “Bhayankar Jumlewaali Party”.

Reacting to Adityanath’s charge on terrorism, Akhilesh said, “He (Adityanath) says that terrorists carry our SP flags. First, tell us which is your flag, the Nagpur one or the national flag. Nagpur has never hoisted the Indian flag and has a separate flag. They first take an oath for the RSS and then the Constitution. These people who have taken two oaths are occupying constitutional posts.” The RSS, BJP’s ideological parent, is headquartered in Nagpur.

Dimple said this election was very important as it would decide the future of the country and its children. She said the SP-BSP-RLD alliance was formed for the marginalised and minorities.