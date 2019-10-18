India economically stable because of PM: Piyush Goyal

EVEN AS the Opposition continues to attack the BJP for the prevailing economic slowdown, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal said on Thursday that the country is economically stable because of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his “smart long-term plans”.

Addressing a public rally on Mira Road, Goyal said, “Between 2008 and 2010, several temporary boosters were given to make the economy strong. It took us years to get things in order. Right now, we are stable economically because of Modiji and his smart long-term plans. As a CA (chartered accountant), I understand how his investments in schemes like Jan Dhan Yojana, LED bulbs and other projects are for the betterment of the economy and to weed out malpractices.”

Campaigning for candidates Sanjay Kelkar and Narendra Mehta, Goyal addressed rallies in Thane and Mira Bhyandar, respectively. “It is nice to see our flag on every balcony in Mira Bhayandar. Our PM and our Home Minister Amit Shah have been striving hard to unfurl the Tricolour from Kashmir to Kanyakumari,” said Goyal.

Describing the BJP and Shiv Sena alliance as a “double decker double engine”, he said, “To decrease the travel time between Delhi and Mumbai, we have introduced double engines in Rajdhani Express. In a similar way, having the same party ruling the Centre and the state is akin to a double engine. The Mahayuti makes it a double decker double engine.”

Quoting a private report, Goyal said that half of the infrastructure projects underway in the country are in Maharashtra. Praising Narendra Mehta, Goyal said, “Mehta has been giving me grief for years. But it is a mark of a good leader that he is worried about the growth and connectivity of his area.”

Evoking the history of Mira Bhayandar and the role played by its residents during Salt Satyagraha, Goyal said, “We want individual and collective growth of all residents. I hope that you will support Mehta in his dream of giving the region a new image.”

Urging everyone to vote on October 21, he said, “It is an exam for all of us. If you want to see India as a superpower, if you want honest politicians working for you, if you want to see PM Modi strengthen our economy further, all of you will not be lazy and step out to vote.”

“We have all seen and heard how much people have applauded the work our government has done. In various surveys, I have found out that people are most happy about Swacchta Abhiyaan. That has happened because of our Prime Minister and we need to support him.” Wishing everyone a happy Karwa Chauth, he added, “We will celebrate the New Year together, but this year, Diwali will fall on October 24 and we will all celebrate the record breaking win together.”

In Thane, campaigning for Kelkar, Goyal said, “This is an educated and civil city. It needs an educated and civil leader like Sanjay Kelkar… Unlike other parties that have a history of corruption, our leaders and our government have been spotless. No one has dared to even accuse them.”