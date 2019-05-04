Independent they stand, with or without a cause

While the entry of actor Sunny Deol as BJP candidate from Gurdaspur is making waves in the political circles, there are some lesser known commoners who have thrown their hat in the electoral ring, mostly fighting for a cause. The national film award winning actor is pitted against sitting MP and Congress candidate Sunil Jakhar, Aam Aadmi Party’s Peter Masih and Punjab Democratic Alliance’s Lal Chand. Jakhar had won the seat in a bypoll in 2017 after then sitting MP and veteran actor Vinod Khanna died. Khanna, a BJP leader, represented Gurdaspur for four terms. While Jakhar is looking for second consecutive term, Deol hopes to wrest the seat from the Congress.

Meanwhile, making the electoral contest are some independent candidates. Here’s taking a look at them.

Sukrit Sharda

An RTI activist from Pathankot, for Sukrit Sharda illegal sand mining in Punjab is the biggest poll issue.

“I had lodged a complaint with the Election Commission stating that illegal mining is being carried out in Pathankot and money made from such business will be used in the General elections. The poll panel marked an inquiry on my complaint. However, no action has been taken so far and the illegal mining continues unabated,” says Sharda.

He claims that it was only due to illegal mining that water table was going down in villages near Ravi and fields have submerged into river. “I will fight for this issue because neither Sunny Deol nor Sunil Jakhar will be interested in stopping the illegal sand mining,” says Sharda, who has worked as an assistant with many members of Parliament in the past.

Amandeep Singh Ghotra

A retired navy officer, Amandeep Singh Ghotra jumped into the lectoral fray because he belives he can do better work than career politicians.

“These representatives of political parties representatives couldn’t develop a single village in their respective constituencies as Aadarsh village, how can we expect them to develop the whole constituency? This is why I decided to contest the election,” Ghotra says.

“Elections shouldn’t be contested in the name of Army, religion, caste, or region. Elections should always be contested on the issue of development. I am not asking for votes because I come from the defence force. I am asking for votes, because I can work much better than these politicians,” he adds.

Gurdaspur, he says, has got nothing even after 70 years of Independence. “It still has no good hospital, industry or school. Political leaders work to get a luxury life for themselves. Instead they should work for the people,” the ex-serviceman says and adds, “I will win this election”.

Karam Singh

A daily wage labourer, Karam Singh has never ever made enough money to file Income Tax returns. But he has immense belief in the Constitution of India. Owning a inherited property worth Rs 15 lakh, Karam Singh decided to contest the Lok Sabha election from Gurdaspur because he is tired of the false promises made by the political parties.

“For how long will we wait for these politicians to do something for the poor. The Constitution of India allow everybody to contest the election. We must use our right. And this is why I decided to contest and raise the issues that we, the poor, face,” says Karam Singh.

He knows that he has “limited resources”. He knows he is pitted against likes of Sunny Deol and Sunil Jakhar, who are getting all the support from the BJP and the Congress, respectively. An undaunted Karam Singh, however, believes, he can take on such big shots and win. “Yes, I have full faith in democracy,” he says.

Parampreet Singh

If you want to change the system, you must become a part of the system, believes Parampreet Singh, another Independent candidate from Gurdaspur who is making his electoral debut. Parampreet’s only claim to fame is that he is regular blood donor.

“I am a blood donor associated with an NGO Blood Seva. We donate blood as and when needed,” says Parampreet.

From social work to the murky world of politics is a big shift. “We need to wade into the political if the existing system has to be changed,” he says without elaborating much.

On his prospects of winning, Parampreet says, “Yes, I can win this election. If Sunny Deol and Sunil Jakhar can hope to win this election, then why can’t I?”

Kasim Deen

A daily wage labourer who can’t read or write, Kasim Deen is very clear about why he contests elections.

“I have been contesting elections just for fun. I am illiterate and a labourer. I have no issues and will not campaign,” he says.

Asked if he is proxy for some serious candidate, Kasim Deen laughs it off.