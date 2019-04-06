‘Income tax won’t be raised to fund NYAY’

OFFERING THE first glimpses of the roadmap for the implementation of the proposed NYAY scheme that the Congress has promised to the voters, party president Rahul Gandhi on Friday said that individual income taxes would not be raised to fund the scheme.

Advertising

“I want to guarantee you one thing. Money (for funding NYAY) will not come from (income tax paid by) the middle class. We will deliver this (scheme) without raising income tax,” Rahul said at an hour-long interaction interaction with students in Pune.

NYAY, or Nyuntam Aay Yojana, proposes to ensure that the 20 per cent poorest households are guaranteed at least Rs 72,000 income per year. Rahul’s remarks come amid apprehensions that Congress would raise income tax rates to fund the scheme, which would require an annual financial outlay of about Rs 3.5 crore every year.

It was also not clear earlier whether NYAY would be in addition to the various other centrally-funded schemes, which involve cash transfers to the beneficiaries, or it would replace all those schemes. Rahul on Friday suggested that some of those schemes would be subsumed while the others would continue.

“We have done all the financial calculations. There are a large number of schemes, small schemes that are really not effective. Those schemes will be subsumed (in NYAY). Then there are strategic schemes like MNREGA, which will not be subsumed. These would continue,” he said.

He added that NYAY, by putting cash into the hands of the poor, will boost demand, which in turn would help the economy grow. This, he said, would result in higher tax revenues for the government, which in turn would provide the money for funding the scheme in subsequent years.

“When we inject Rs 72,000 into every poor person’s bank account, the economy will start again. What has happened is that the economy has been jammed, shut. I told you 27,000 jobs a day are being lost. Banking system is completely jammed, and the economic cycle is not firing. The moment we put money into people’s hands, they will start buying things. The moment they start buying things, production will begin, factories will start working. The moment factories start working, we will get more taxes. That’s where the money (to fund the scheme) will come from,” Rahul said.

Once again accusing the government of protecting businessmen who had defaulted on big loans, Rahul said: “(But) the issue is not where the money (for the scheme) will come from. We will deliver that, we have committed that. The issue is why should 15 people get access to unlimited amounts of money when nobody else in India has access to it. That is the issue. The issue is fairness and that is what we are fighting for.”

On claiming credit for the air strikes on Pakistan following the Pulwama terror attack, Rahul said the credit truly belonged to the Air Force. “It is important for people to know that they can’t mess around (with India). There has to be a cost that those carrying out such attacks (like Pulwama) need to pay,” he said, but stressed that Congress was totally against the politicisation of the air strikes.

Rahul said the impact of demonetisation was still being felt. “Notebandi was very unfortunate. It was a disastrous idea. Two per cent of GDP was lost. Millions of jobs were lost. The damage has already been done. It is like an injury. We will have to carry with it,” he added.

The Congress president also said that his party was committed to provide 33 per cent reservation for women in the Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha and the state assemblies. “We will make this happen after coming to power. In fact, we want 33 per cent reservation for women in jobs at the national level. Women need to be given space in everything,” he added.