Inauspicious period: Parties wait for ‘pitru paksha’ to end

In 2014, Maharashtra’s lawmakers had passed a law against superstition. But five years later, the four main political parties in the state are delaying the announcement of names of their candidates for the upcoming Assembly polls till the end of pitru paksha on September 28. While both the ruling and Opposition parties have also firmed up their pre-poll alliances, a formal announcement regarding these has been kept on hold.

Advertising

Maharashtra’s political corridors have long held the belief that no new work should be undertaken during the 15-day pitru paksha period. On Thursday, when the Congress held back-to-back meetings for finalisation of the candidates for the Maharashtra polls in Delhi, sources said that the “inauspicious” period figured prominently in the discussions. So even as the party’s screening committee for the polls has almost finalised the names of the candidates on most of the seats that the Congress is expected to contest in alliance with the NCP, no candidature has so far been declared. On Thursday, the party’s central election committee also met to discuss the poll strategy and the candidates.

The Congress is expected to field candidates on 125 out of the 288 seats, while ally NCP will also contest 125. Smaller allies in the Opposition are expected to contest the remaining 38 seats. The NCP, too, has deferred declaration of any of its candidates. “We will wait for the pitru paksha to end. Then the announcements will be made,” said one NCP leader.

In the Congress meeting, poll strategists also discussed the need to defer the declaration of the candidates list till the “seat sharing arrangement” between the BJP and the Shiv Sena is known. A Congress leader said, “We expect some rebellion in the BJP and Sena ranks once their seat sharing arrangement is finalised. We want to capitalise on it.” Likewise, the BJP and the Sena leadership is also expected to wait till September 28 before announcing their pre-poll pact and their list of candidates. Only the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen, the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi and the AAP have so far declared names of their contestants for the state poll.