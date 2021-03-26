In wake of transfers, Mamata says BJP interfering in poll panel’s functioning

Mamata's statements came after the EC transferred five officers in West Bengal from poll-related assignments.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Thursday alleged that the BJP is interfering with the functioning of the Election Commission and termed the poll body a “BJP Commission”.

Banerjee Thursday campaigned at Dantan and Medinipur Assembly segments in Paschim Medinipur district and Sagar and Patharpratima constituencies in South 24 Parganas.

Her statements came after the EC transferred five officers in West Bengal from poll-related assignments. ADG West Zone Sanjay Singh, Deputy Commissioner of Kolkata Police (South Kolkata) Sudhir Neelkantha, SP of Coochbehar district K Kannan, SP of Diamond Harbour Avijit Banerjee and district election officer of Jhargram Ayesha Rani were sent on non-poll assignments. Also, state chief secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay has issued an order to seize powers and responsibilities of state security adviser and former DGP Surajit Kar Purakayastha during the Assembly polls. The move came after a nudge from the EC.

At a rally in Dantan, Banerjee said, “The way BJP is interfering in EC’s day to day work, we can say this is a BJP Commission. I have great respect for the commission. I am telling you to transfer all the officers, that too will not prevent our victory.”