In villages along UP-MP border, a call for parties to talk about scheme that matters

Two years ago, Binita Kumar Ahirwar, a resident of Chhaprat village in Uttar Pradesh’s Lalitpur district, got an Aadhaar card made in the hope of availing government schemes. However, this January when the 21-year-old gave birth to a boy, that didn’t help much. Four months on, Ahirwar is yet to receive the Rs 5,000 promised under the Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana (PMMVY) — a safe motherhood programme that provides financial assistance for the first pregnancy. The Aadhaar card, she says, now lies in a suitcase.

A few kilometres from Uttar Pradesh’s southern border, Chhaprat lies in the Bundelkand region, spread across UP and Madhya Pradesh. In most villages along the border here, that The Indian Express visited, very few women had benefited from the PMMVY scheme, launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 31, 2016.

“What women need here is safe delivery options and timely benefits from schemes. But no party talks about it,” says Kamla Yadav, an anganwadi worker. There are 21 pregnant women in the village now, Yadav said.

Ahirwar’s husband Rajesh, like several other farmers in Bundelkhand, has been suffering losses in farming due to the droughts. He earns Rs 30,000 in six months.

Two huts away, Rachna Ahirwar is nursing her one-year-old daughter. She says she got the PMMVY’s final instalment of Rs 2,000 11 months after her delivery. “I thought I’ll buy food and clothes when she is born. We kept waiting for the money,” the 22-year-old says.

In the border villages of Lalitpur (that voted on April 29) and the neighbouring Tikamgarh (that voted on May 6), the election fervour is barely visible, except for a few flags at grocery stores and the occasional Congress and BJP election symbols on walls.

Congress candidate Kiran Ahirwar from the Tikamgarh seat in northern Madhya Pradesh, admits that “the constituency is too large”, making it difficult to visit all villages.

In most villages, Kiran claims, there are delays in Aadhaar-linked schemes such as the PMMVY. “After polls, we will set up camps to resolve such issues,” she adds. Congress party workers say that they have been focusing on the failures of the the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana in their campaign so far, and not on maternity schemes. “But we must receive complaints from women to take it up,” Kiran says.

PMMVY, a revamped version of the previous Indira Gandhi Matritva Sahyog Yojana, provides pregnant women Rs 5,000 for nutritional support in three instalments — Rs 1,000 for registering, Rs 2,000 in the sixth month of pregnancy, and Rs 2,000 after delivery. Aadhaar linkage is mandatory.

Explained Maternity benefits: missing its target The Pradhan mantri Matru Vandana Yojana aims to improve the nutrition of pregnant women in rural and tribal areas, to reduce maternal, neo-natal and infant deaths. As per NITI Aayog data from 2016, infant deaths in UP stand at 43 per 1,000 live births, and in MP at 47, making the two states among worst five in the country.

As per data from the Ministry of Women and Child Development, till December 2018, 61 lakh beneficiaries had been enrolled under the scheme. Of these, 49.8 lakh women have received the money. Annually, however, the WCD Ministry had estimated to cover 51.6 lakh women under the scheme. In 2017-18, 25 lakh and in 2018-19 (till December) 35.5 lakh beneficiaries were registered.

Two kilometres away, along the highway connecting Madhya Pradesh with UP, the 250 residents of Khidkiyadang village in the Sagar Lok Sabha constituency (MP) are yet to see a candidate campaign in their area. Vehicle checks by the Election Commission officials at the nearby toll booth are the only poll marker. The constituency votes on May 12.

In the village, Sunita Pal, 21, is the lone beneficiary of PMMVY, says the local ASHA worker. “I went for a check-up at the Public Health Centre but no one told me about any maternity scheme,” says Rani Ahirwar, 20, who is five months pregnant, when ASHA Rambati Adivasi visits her home.

Adivasi too complains that most men in the village only discuss the PM Awas Yojana. “We need ambulance service during emergency. Sometimes the ambulance is far away attending to another patient and the delivery happens at home,” she adds.

However, deeper into Sagar, the coverage of the scheme improves. In Bina, anganwadi worker Chanda Mishra says she has helped all women in the village get Aadhaar cards and bank accounts to avail the PMMVY. BJP vice-president in Sagar, Gaurav Sirothiya, says that while there may be a delay in implementation, the scheme eventually reaches beneficiaries.

Adds Raj Bahadur, the BJP candidate from Sagar, “Since the Congress has come to power in MP, implementation has worsened.”