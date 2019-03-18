In video, Mahesh Sharma takes dig at Priyanka Gandhi

A video has surfaced showing Gautam Buddha Nagar MP Mahesh Sharma referring to Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi as ‘Pappi’ after calling party president Rahul Gandhi ‘Pappu’ during a public meet in Sikandrabad near Bulandshahr on Saturday. The video was reportedly uploaded by a member of the crowd.

“I was sitting in Parliament one row being the PM. The way he (Rahul Gandhi) winked, even I was floored. Now the Pappu says he wants to become a PM. So now Mayawati, Akhilesh Yadav and now Pappu’s Pappi have also come. Wasn’t Priyanka a daughter of the nation before? Wasn’t she Congress’ daughter?” Sharma, a BJP MP, is shown as saying in the video. “What is a new thing she (Priyanka) will be doing? Wasn’t she daughter of Sonia Gandhi earlier also, or will she cease to be in the future? So first Nehru, then Rajiv, then Sanjay, then Rahul and then Priyanka. There might be just some more Gandhis.” When contacted, Sharma said he could not talk as he was at a condolence meeting.