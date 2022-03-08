In UP, Priyanka, Yogi held most rallies, Mayawati least

Since the dates for the seven-phase elections were announced by the Election Commission on January 8, kicking off a trailblazing 56 days of the campaign by the political parties in Uttar Pradesh, Congress’ Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and BJP chief minister Yogi Adityanath topped the list of the busiest campaigners for their parties, clocking 209 and 203 rallies/roadshows, respectively.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, who has emerged as the main challenger to the BJP, addressed 117 public meetings and led 14 roadshows. Though he held a lesser number of rallies, he stunned his opponents by drawing huge crowds.

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati addressed only 18 public meetings.

The campaign started on a lukewarm note with the Election Commission putting curbs on rallies and roadshows in view of the third wave of Covid-19 pandemic. As the number of Covid cases started dropping, leading to the easing of curbs, the campaign picked up with political parties holding huge rallies and roadshows in successive phases.

The ruling BJP involved a gamut of senior political leaders in its campaign, beginning from PM Narendra Modi who addressed 27 public meetings and a roadshow in his Lok Sabha constituency of Varanasi.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who monitored the BJP poll preparations, addressed 54 rallies in the state, followed closely by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh with 43 rallies. BJP national president JP Nadda also addressed 41 rallies and roadshows.

Adityanath, who is seeking a second term, toured all the 75 districts by the last day of campaigning on March 5. His deputy, Keshav Prasad Maurya addressed 86 rallies. Sources in the BJP said that being an OBC leader, Maurya focused on OBC-dominated constituencies.

Union minister Mahendra Nath Pandey, who represents Chandauli Lok Sabha seat and is one of the prominent Brahmin faces of the BJP, also addressed a good number of rallies – 34.

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav led his party’s campaign in the state. Most of his rallies were concentrated in Bundelkhand, central and eastern regions. Party insiders said that he gave more time in these regions as he eyed the support of non-Yadav OBCs after forging alliances with smaller parties claiming to have influence in different backward castes.

SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav addressed only two rallies this election.

RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary, who tied up with SP, focused his campaign in west UP where his party has influence.

With Congress president Sonia Gandhi keeping away from active canvassing, her daughter and AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi addressed 167 rallies and nukkad sabhas. She also led 42 roadshows and door-to-door contact campaigns. She also addressed 340 constituencies virtually. Her brother and Rahul Gandhi addressed only two rallies.