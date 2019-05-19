In two Kolkata seats, a North-South ‘divide’ looms over tough fight

WITH MEMORIES of vandalism at Vidyasagar College in Kolkata still fresh in voters’ minds, Kolkata Uttar and Kolkata Dakshin seat will vote today. Although the TMC, defending the two seats, has an edge, opposition parties such as BJP and CPI(M) are set to put up a tough fight.

Advertising

Among the constituencies where the BJP is eyeing a good show is Kolkata North, as it comprises a significant number (nearly 40 per cent) of Hindi-speaking people.

Lok Sabha Election 2019: All you need to know

On May 14, BJP national president Amit Shah addressed a rally in Kolkata Uttar that later turned violent. After Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar’s bust was vandalised, discussions on the social reformer emerged as a key poll issue in Kolkata. While rival parties have accused TMC of playing the ‘sentimental card’ by linking the Vidyasagar bust incident to Bengal’s culture, the Left and the Congress are expecting that the incident may turn the tide in its favour. Both parties have alleged that the BJP and TMC were disturbing the law and order situation in the state.

“Trinamool is banking on the Bengali-speaking population of the area while BJP is banking on the Hindi-speaking population. The match will be interesting and it is not going to be easy for either party,” said Ram Prasad Singh, a teacher in Joransanko area.

In Kolkata North, Sudip Bandyopadhyay will contest against Rahul Sinha, the BJP national secretary. The CPI (M) has fielded Kaninika Bose and the Congress candidate is Syed Shahid Imam.

Advertising

BJP’s North Kolkata candidate Rahul Sinha said, “The Election Commission wants free and fair polls but TMC always wants people to stay indoors and not cast their vote. I know people of my constituency will come out in large numbers and will vote. People in Bengal know the truth and TMC cannot emotionally blackmail them.”

Sudip Bandyopadhyay of AITC was elected as the Member of Parliament from this constituency in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls. He had also won this seat in the 2009 Lok Sabha polls, too. Kolkata Uttar has traditionally been a Trinamool Congress bastion.

While many constituencies in Bengal’s rural areas saw a polarisation of votes based on religion, these two constituencies, Kolkata Uttar and Dakshin, is witnessing a strange division of votes — between Bengali and Non-Bengali.

TMC candidate from Kolkata Dakshin Mala Roy said, “Our target is to get 42 seats. As far as violence is concerned, people of Bengal has seen the way Vidyasagar bust was smashed, the educated Bengali masses haven’t accepted it. They (BJP) have made more enemies than friends during the poll campaign. They will see the end result on May 23.” Mala Roy is contesting from Kolkata Dakshin which a Trinamool Congress strong holds for decades.

The constituency comprises the assembly segments of Kasba, Behala Purba, Behala Paschim, Kolkata Port, Bhabanipur, Rashbehari and Ballygunge. A sizeable number of Gujarati and Marwari residents make up the Bhawanipore area of the constituency. BJP has fielded Netaji’s great grandnephew Chandra Bose who contested Assembly polls unsuccessfully against Mamata Banerjee. The CPI(M)’s pick is Nandini Mukherjee, Jadavpur University teacher in the computer science department. Congress has fielded Mina Chakraborty .

CPI(M) candidate Nandani Mukherjee slammed both TMC and BJP for “not basing their campaigning on real issues.”

“The way BJP and TMC have been talking about each other using derogatory language and have destroyed the political culture. CPM has been talking about issues and how we can serve people… we definitely have an edge. Now, people have started seeing us as an alternative again”.

The Congress candidate, on the other hand, lashed out at the TMC for “playing with Bengali sentiments” and alleged that the BJP and TMC of polarising votes. “I don’t think there has been an instance when the Election Commission has curtailed campaign time. It’s a sad state of affairs. It’s a strange polarisation that our state is witnessing. There was no need to attack Amit Shah’s rally as it’s democracy and people have right to campaign similarly and it was absolutely not needed the way BJP vandalised Vidyasagar bust was further disappointing. We fight BJP and RSS ideologically. No one is talking about issues, some asking vote in name of ‘Jai Shri Ram’ other party are seeking vote in the name of being secular. People will definitely vote for Congress,” said Congress candidate of Kolkata South constituency, Mita Chakraborty.

The constituency is presently held by Subrata Bakshi of TMC. In the 2014 Lok Sabha Elections, Subrata Bakshi beat Tathagata Roy of BJP by receiving 37 per cent of the votes cast in this constituency.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission has made arrangements to wrap up the last phase poll in Bengal peacefully. “We are hopeful that polls will be conducted peacefully. The recent violence will have no impact on voter turnout,” said a senior official of the State Election Commission.