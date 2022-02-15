In two-cornered contest, a ‘new face’ with an uphill battle

On a Sunday afternoon, Congress’s Sadaf Jafar, 46, and several of her party workers have gathered at a slum in River Bank Colony. Welcomed to slogans of “Sadaf Jafar zindabad” and “Congress party zindabad”, she seems upbeat.

The scene is strikingly different from that cold, gloomy evening in December, 2019 when she was arrested during an anti-CAA protest in the capital’s Hazratganj area. Her arrest had come while she was doing a Facebook live after violence had broken out at Parivartan Chowk.

Now the Congress candidate from Lucknow Central constituency, Jafar says her campaign revolves around basic issues like education, healthcare and civic issues. “I am going to houses and telling people about the BJP’s failures in the last five years. Unemployment is at an all-time high, and we all saw what happened during the pandemic – first and second waves,” she tells The Indian Express.

The Lucknow Central constituency, which covers some important neighbourhoods and markets like Aminabad and Hazratganj, has a large Muslim population, with around one lakh voters from the community (75,000 Sunnis and 25,000 Shias). The constituency also has a sizeable Kayastha votebase, with around 70,000 voters. The remaining are Baniya, Brahmins, other forward castes and Dalits.

While the SP has fielded Ravidas Mehrotra, a Khatri, who won from here in 2012 but lost in 2017, the BJP has changed the seat of sitting MLA and minister Brijesh Pathak, who has been sent to Lucknow Cantonment, and fielded trade leader-cum-municipal corporator, Rajnish Gupta.

In what many expect to be a two-sided contest between the SP and the BJP, Jafar is seen a “new face” and an underdog with a stiff challenge ahead of her, as the Congress still finds its feet UP after being reduced to just seven seats in 2017 and being out of power in the state for three decades.

While SP’s Mehrotra enjoys the tag of an “accessible leader who works for everyone”, BJP’s Gupta has been fielded keeping in mind the trader community, which has traditionally supported the BJP. In 2017, the BJP had managed to win the seat with Brijesh Pathak getting 78,400 votes, while SP’s Mehrotra had lost by a narrow margin of 5,094 votes.

A senior SP leader says that in 2017, when the Congress and SP had come together, the seat had still seen a candidate from both parties and had split Muslim votes, resulting in Pathak’s win. Local SP leaders are levelling the same allegation against Jafar this time.

Jafar, however, says the allegation doesn’t bother her. “Where was the local SP candidate when the protests against CAA and NRC happened? Where was the SP chief when churches were attacked and our Dalit sisters were raped or when farmers were killed in Lakhimpur Kheri? It was the Congress who fought against the government on these issues of minorities of India and UP,” says Jafar, during her campaign trail.

A shopkeeper,selling paint in Hussainganj, Amit Gupta (32), says the traders will vote for the BJP because “the country needs leaders like Modiji and Yogiji”.

In the Muslim pocket of Maulviganj, locals say their vote is for the SP. Mohammad Iqbal (49), who sells chicken, says, “I will vote for the SP because I feel governments should change every five years.”