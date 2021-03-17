In Trinamool manifesto, Mamata promises minimum income, student credit card with Rs 10 lakh limit

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Wednesday released the manifesto of the Trinamool Congress for the assembly elections, promising a minimum basic income every month if voted to power.

Stating that she will work for the development of Bengal with utmost dedication, Mamata said: “The state government has helped lakhs and lakhs of widows, senior citizens and specially abled people through monetary assistance. In continuation of the same, every family in Bengal will now be provided a minimum basic income. Under this, 1.6 crore eligible general category families will get a monthly cash transfer of Rs 500 every month, which is Rs 6,000 annually. Each SC/ST category family will get a cash amount of Rs 1,000 monthly, which is Rs 12,000 yearly.”

She added that these direct transfers will be made to the woman head of the family.

I humbly present my 10 ‘Ongikars’ to build a stronger & more prosperous Bengal so that the wheels of development keep moving forward in the third term of our government. The aim is just one, to sustain Bengal as one of the leading states in the country. (1/4) pic.twitter.com/K0xNtrt7GB — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) March 17, 2021

The manifesto promised to create 5 lakh jobs every year to halve the unemployment rate in the state. It also said an additional 10 lakh MSMEs will be set up annually in order to generate employment for the state. For students, the Trinamool manifesto promised to introduce a Student Credit Card. “This credit card will have a Rs 10 lakh credit limit. Students will be able to borrow the amount at the rate of 4% interest,” said the West Bengal Chief Minister.

She also announced a monetary help of Rs 10,000 for small and marginal farmers in a bid to counter the central government’s farmer assistance scheme.

The Trinamool Congress manifesto further stated that the party will study the possibility of providing Other Backward Caste or OBC status to caste groups like Mahisyas, Tili, Tamul, Sahas. “I will aggressively follow up with the Government of India for granting ST status to the Mahato community,” said Mamata.

The Chief Minister also claimed that she will double the health and education budget.