In tit-for-tat, TMC seeks cancellation of Suvendu Adhikari’s nomination from Nandigram

The ruling Trinamool Congress on Wednesday wrote to the Election Commission, demanding cancellation of the nomination filed by BJP’s Nandigram nominee Suvendu Adhikari. It alleged that the former Trinamool heavyweight gave false information about his residence in his poll affidavit.

“The Bharatiya Janata Party is fielding Suvendu Adhikari as its candidate from Assembly Constituency 210 ‘Nandigram’ for the ongoing General Elections to Legislative Assembly for (the) State of West Bengal. Suvendu Adhikari has declared in his Affidavit in Form 26 that his name is entered in Part No. 76 of the electoral roll for AC 210 — Nandigram. Pertinently, Suvendu Adhikari’s name also appears on the electoral roll of Assembly Constituency 209 ‘Haldia’. As per Section 17 of the Representation of People’s Act, 1951 (RP Act), no person shall be registered as a voter in more than one constituency,” read an excerpt of the letter.

Trinamool’s letter to the EC comes on the heels of Adhikari moving the poll panel against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, accusing her of suppressing ‘facts’ in her nomination papers. Adhikari filed his nomination on March 12.

In its letter, the TMC said Adhikari had filed an application in Form 6, seeking migration of his name from the electoral rolls of AC 209 — Haldia to AC 210 —Nandigram with “false particulars of his residence”. It further claimed that he was found to be ‘absent’ at the time of a field visit for verification by Booth-Level Officer Bijali Giri Roy. It quoted reports purportedly filed by Roy.

“Uporokto abedonkari Nandanayakbar gram er sthayi bashinda non karon ami BLO shahayba elaka to kaaj korechi kintu konodin (chhoi mash) onake Mrinal Bera’r barite dekhi nai. Tai uni amar elaka nagarik hishebe gonno non. Ta chara upore jekono duti sarkari documents er proof nei (Applicant is not a permanent resident of Nandanayakbar because I have been working as the BLO but have never seen him at Mrinal Bera’s house in the last six months. Therefore, he will not be considered as a resident of my area. Moreover, he hasn’t furnished any two government documents to attest to his claim)”, says the report cited by Trinamool.

Along with the letter, the ruling party also attached a copy of the Form 6 filled out by Suvendu Adhikari, to back its claim against the strongman.

“Suvendu Adhikari has not resided in Nandanayakbar village, Nandigram Assembly Constituency over the past six months let alone being a permanent resident thereof. As per Section 19 of the RP Act, only a person who is ‘ordinarily resident’ in a constituency may be registered as a voter in the electoral rolls of such constituency. Hence, he is not entitled to a ‘migration’ and his migration is bad in law.

We call upon you, to forthwith delete the name of Suvendu Adhikari from the electoral rolls of Assembly Constituency 210 ‘Nandigram’ and initiate appropriate legal action, including criminal proceedings, under Section 31 of the RP Act (punishable with imprisonment (of) up to 1 year) against him for making false declarations. The nomination paper submitted by Suvendu Adhikari for Assembly Constituency 210 ‘Nandigram’ where he has used such electoral roll, be consequently struck down,” read the TMC letter to the Commission.

The Trinamool supremo filed her nomination from Nandigram on March 10. She is bidding to wrest the stronghold from Adhikari, who won the seat on a Trinamool ticket in 2016.

Bengal goes to polls in eight phases scheduled between March 27 and April 29. The votes will be counted on May 2.