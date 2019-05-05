In the fray: 2 BJP, 2 AAP candidates for Haryana Lok Sabha polls

As political big guns and national parties race against each other seeking maximum traction with voters with an eye on the hustings, there are a few commoners, too, who may not win the elections, but aspire to make a difference and can change the “rotting system”.

Labourers, advocates, social activists, agriculturists, housewives, a “chowkidar” and a student form part of the list of 222 candidates contesting the May 12 Lok Sabha polls in Haryana. Candidates, who neither have lakhs or crores of rupees in their bank accounts nor any movable or immovable assets to give them financial support, and are rather dependent on their daily wages, are among the candidates competing with political stalwarts.

The Indian Express analysed the affidavits of all the candidates in fray in Haryana. The analysis revealed that there are least two BJPs and two AAPs that have put up their candidates. Besides the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Aam Aadmi Party, the other two are Bhartiya Janraj Party and the Aapki Apni Party (Peoples). The namesakes are most likely to confuse the electorate.

Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP had last year moved the Delhi High Court seeking de-registration of Aapki Apni Party saying that voters will get confused since the abbreviation of both parties is the same. Aapki Apni Party latter filed an affidavit saying that AAP’s petition is “liable to be dismissed” as a “political party gets registration with their name and not by the acronym and abbreviation name”, a fact that even poll panel agreed with.

Now, Aapki Apni Party has fielded six candidates – in Ambala, Kurukshetra, Karnal, Faridabad, Rothak and Sonipat constituencies this time. The Bhartiya Janraj Party has fielded one candidate each in Hisar and Bhiwani-Mahendragarh constituencies.

At least 18 candidates who are either daily wagers, road side vendors or auto -rickshaw drivers are among those who have filled “Labour/ Mazdoor” as their profession in the affidavits annexed while filing their nominations. They are certain that they are not going to win, but are confident that at least the contest will give them “an identity”.

One of these, Sandeep Singh Balmiki, a contestant from Ambala constituency, says, “I am an auto driver and earn my living on a daily basis. I am not going to win, but at least it will get me an identity that will benefit me after some years. I had contested the block samiti polls also, but could not win. Our party, Aapki Apni Party (Peoples). was constituted in 2017”.

At least 27 advocates, 28 social workers and 36 candidates who have shown agriculture as their prime occupation, retired employees of Haryana Police and other government departments have also thrown their hat in the ring,.

Among the woman candidates in fray are “housewives” who have no source of income, except that of their spouses. These include Shashi, the Bahujan Samaj Party candidate from Kurukshetra, Manju Devi, the Pragitishil Samajwadi Party (Lohia) candidate from Rohtak; Rajbala Saini, the Loktanter Suraksha Party candidate from Sonipat; and Kusum Parashar, a Mahila and Yuva Shakti party candidate, also in fray from Sonipat parliamentary constituency. While Shashi has “nil” source of income, Kusum says she is dependent on her spouse. Rajbala too is dependent on her spouse, who is a government employee.

Contesting as the Bharat Prabhat Party’s (BPP) candidate from Kurukshetra, another woman candidate, Raj Kumari is a student. A native of Baghpat in Uttar Pradesh, Raj Kumari earns her living by taking tuitions.

Another interesting candidate is “Chowkidar Anjan Kumar”. Contesting as an Independent from Gurgaon, Anjan is an aircraft engineer by profession. He says, “I prefixed “Chowkidar” to my name, because people like me are the real chowkidars and those who claim to be country’s chowkidar are not doing their job. I want to send a message to people of this country that we should not choose candidates only in (Prime Minister) Narendra Modi’s name. If the candidate is not doing his job, he should not be elected”.

“In 2012, I had spearheaded the struggle of Kingfisher employees against Vijay Mallya. Now also, government is not taking any action against Naresh Goyal while Jet Airways employees have started committing suicide. Women are not safe in Gurgaon. There is utter lawlessness. Gurgaon has become extremely polluted and candidates are not bothered. I want to change this rotten system,” he adds.

Lekhram Dabang,the Bahujan Mukti Party candidate contesting from Faridabad, is a matriculate and runs a Eco-van to ferry school children, on a daily-wage basis. He says, “I am a poor man. I have no (financial) sources to contest an election, but my community supported me because we have lost faith in all political parties. Thus, I believe that I can contribute to my community and bring welfare to them”.