In Tarn Taran, an MLA’s father sums up voter wish: ‘give us arms licence, not food’

“Do not give us food, but our people need arms licences.”

As Capt Amarinder Singh addressed a virtual rally as CM in Tarn Taran in September last year, this was how Gurchet Singh Bhullar, father of sitting Congress MLA and now party’s Khemkaran candidate Sukhpal Bhullar, had summed up the local preference for private licensed weapons.

Justifying the love for guns in the border district, Congress MLA from Patti in the district, Harminder Gill, said: “Our supporters want us to do something for them. They support us in every way. If they want arms licences for their protection then what is wrong in that?” Gill has been once again fielded by the party from Patti.

As state gets ready to vote in Assembly polls this year, Tarn Taran is among districts that have deposited highest number of weapons in ratio to population. Not only this, 500 applicants are waiting for district administration’s nod to get arm licences.

According to Election Commission data, 3,90,170 weapons were deposited across state after the imposition of election code of conduct. Highest number of arms — 41,694 — were deposited in the Amritsar, which has population of 26,52,112 as per the 2011 census, whereas, Bathinda with a population of 13,88,525 has 25,042 weapons.

Tarn Taran has population of 11,91,757 and 23,993 active gun licences. Moga is another district with population over 10,59,895 with 24,287 weapons. Around 98.56 per cent weapons had been deposited till February 10.

On why there is such a high demand for arms licences in Tarn Taran, Patti MLA Harminder Gill said, “There are many reasons behind it. But main reason is that many families have constructed homes in their agricultural fields outside the villages. They want weapon for security as there are many thieves and robbers in area.

An applicant for gun licence and a voter from Khemkaran, not wanting to be named, said, “I have paid Rs one lakh for the election campaign of a candidate. He has promised to help me in getting arm licence after elections are over. I want to own it because weapon is symbol of power and control. Legal weapons are good thing because they make a person more responsible while using them.”

Kanwaljit Singh, Principal in Guru Angad Dev government-aided college at Khadoor Sahib in district Tarn Taran, argued: “Sikh gurus had asked Sikhs to must carry weapons. Weapons have been part of Sikh culture over the centuries and instinct to own weapon is natural. Imagine the history of Punjab without this instinct of owning weapons. So it is not surprising that people of Punjab want to own weapon. Blaming weapons for violence is too much generalisation. Violence is a vast subject and not all kind of violence is caused by weapons.”

Despite the high number of authorisations to people to carry guns legally in Tarn Taran, Khemkaran MLA Bhullar had earlier openly accused the then SSP, Tarn Taran, for not issuing the arms licences to the public.

“The SSP has introduced many terms and conditions like the owner should install CCTV camera at home. Why should people waste money on CCTV cameras?” Bhullar had asked during a press conference in August 2021.

“There are eight levels to process the arms licence application. Around 500 applications are pending at different level as process stopped after election code of conduct was imposed. Earlier there was no pendency of applications,” said a concerned officer.

Sikh writer Sukhpreet Singh Udoke said, “Owning a weapon and indulging in violence with that weapon are two different things. There is no data to suggest that the love for weapons in Punjab is responsible for the violence. In fact, data would suggest that despite having highest weapons in the hands of civilians, Punjab is among the states with low crime rate.”