In Sonipat, Amit Shah says Modi works tirelessly, Rahul goes missing in peak summers

BJP president Amit Shah said Sunday that there was no comparison between Congress president Rahul Gandhi and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, adding that Modi, while in office as Gujarat CM for 14 years and PM for 5 years, had not taken even a day’s leave. Shah on Sunday addressed two other rallies in the state — at Panipat and Sonipat. His visit to Yamunanagar was cancelled.

Referring to Rahul’s foreign holidays, Shah, addressing a rally in Sonipat, said that “as the temperatures increases in the country a mother searches for her son”.

“When mercury soars in the country during summers, Rahul Baba goes for foreign vacations. He is young and a bachelor, we have no objection to his vacations, but he goes to undisclosed locations and even his mother keeps searching for him.”

“As against him (Rahul Gandhi) here is a leader (Modi) who has worked for the past 20 years (including when he was a Gujarat CM) without taking a day off,” Shah said, adding that the PM has been working tirelessly for upliftment of poor, Dalits and weaker sections. Attacking Rahul, Shah said the Congress chief remembers the poor when polls are round the corner.

From Sonipat, former Haryana CM and Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda is contesting and is pitted among others against BJP’s sitting MP Ramesh Chander Kaushik and JJP’s Digvijay Chautala, grandson of former CM Om Prakash Chautala.

The BJP chief took a swipe at Hooda, against whom many cases have been slapped during the present BJP regime and also at former CM Om Prakash Chautala, who is serving a jail term in a teachers’ recruitment scam in Haryana. “One is on bail, the other one is in jail,” he said.

A BJP press release said that Shah told his audience in Sonipat that “the Prime Minister Narendra Modi had given a befitting reply to Pakistan in the wake of its misadventures on the border and the Pulwama attack as the BJP government had given a free hand to the defence forces to deal with the situation as they deemed fit”.

Referring to the state of affairs in Haryana, Shah said that “the BJP got the residents rid of 3-Ds – Damaad, Darbaari and Dealers” in the state. The BJP chief said that the Congress government in Centre had given Rs 22,914 crore for development works in Haryana. He claimed that the BJP government in the Centre, in its five year rule, “gave five times – Rs 1,17,028 Crore – for carrying out development in the state”.

He attacked the Chautala family saying that “a party which only promotes dynastic politics” cannot deliver results.

Earlier, Shah’s scheduled visit to Yamunanagar was cancelled at the last moment. The Yamunanagar rally had been organised to support party’s Lok Sabha candidate from Ambala, Rattan Lal Kataria, on Sunday. BJP supporters waited for more than three hours to listen Amit Shah at Yamunanagar but many of them felt disappointed when the organisers, at end of the public meeting, announced that party chief’s visit was cancelled due to bad weather.

In Yamunanaar, BJP workers kept taking selfies with the cut-outs of Prime Minister Narendra Modi amid folk songs from the stage like “chhodege na ham teraa saath Modi ji marate dam tak”, to which the supporters danced amid slogans like ‘Fir ek bar Modi sarkar’ and ‘Bharat Mata ki jai’. At a board named as “Ek Post Namo K Naam” the supporters were writing their comments for the Prime Minister.

“Votes will be cast in the name of Modi not Kataria,” said Subhash Gupta, 60, a resident of village Nahoni of Ambala district. Another villager Kashmiri Lal Sharma said: “This is first time when China stopped supporting Pakistan over Masood issue.”

Addressing the rally, Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij said, “Since 1971, there have been terrorist attacks on us (India) but we never replied. Pakistan was beating us and we were tolerating it. It’s first time when Narendra Modi gave a befitting reply and did not sit idle after attack in Pulwama.” BJP candidate from Ambala, Rattan Lal Kataria, and Panchkula MLA Gian Chand Gupta also addressed the public meeting at Yamunanagar.

“Had Amit Shah addressed the rally today, it would have helped the party candidate,” said Ramkumar Gagneja, a BJP worker.

(with inputs from PTI)