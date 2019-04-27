In sombre video message, Bhagwant Mann asks cadres not to lose hope

With Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Punjab being marred by dissidence and defections, its state president and Sangrur MP Bhagwant Mann has issued an emotional video message to party cadres, with melancholy music playing in the background, asking them not to lose heart. Mann also accuses former party leader Sukhpal Khaira of being an agent of both the Congress and the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and for engineering defection of AAP legislators to Congress.

The message comes a day after Nazar Singh Manshahia, elected to Assembly from Mansa on AAP ticket, joined the Congress. Lashing out at Manshahia, Mann said that he had been making an issue about interference of Delhi leadership in AAP’s functioning in Punjab and asked if the Congress core committee would now take decisions by holding meetings in Mansa.

In the nearly seven-minute video, Mann said that when he was with the AAP, Khaira wooed its leaders towards the Lok Insaaf Party of the Bains brothers before inducting them into his own Punjab Ekta Party that he later set up.

“A few days back Kaka Dhillon, the Barnala unit head of AAP, joined Congress and now Nazar Singh Manshahia has joined. A few more AAP leaders may also be preparing to join Congress. Khaira would join Congress at the very end. Khaira is at present acting as a common agent of SAD as well as Congress. Now people must be realising that had the party not immediately removed him from the post of Leader of Opposition, Khaira would have put the entire party into Congress’ lap,” Mann said.

Mann, who is seeking reelection from Sangrur, also apologised to the voters in Mansa and Bholath who, he says,had voted for Manshahia and Khaira after attending his (Mann’s) rallies and after getting attracted by the policies of (party convenor) Arvind Kejriwal. “We made a mistake in recognising the true person behind the facade. If there were any thermometer to judge what lies in the heart of a person, we would be the first ones to use it. However, do not lose heart, these things happen during political fights,” he said.

He added that no one should get demoralised by the actions of some “traitors”. “Bhala hoya lad nedeyon chhutteya, umar na beeti saari, lagdi naalo tutdi changi bekadraan di yaari” (Better to have broken up well in time than to have spent entire life with someone who is ungrateful). I want to remind Manshahia of the rallies that I addressed in his favour. Did he ask the thousands who attended these rallies before quitting party,” Mann asked.

Meanwhile, Khaira said that AAP should be more worried about the rest of its MLAs who were ready to quit the party at a moment’s notice. “What can I do if Manshahia has joined the Congress. I have formed my own party and have cobbled up an alliance with six other political outfits. This is much more than what Mann has been able to achieve in AAP,” he said.