In ‘slip of tongue’, Shatrughan Sinha calls Jinnah member of Congress parivar

The actor-turned-politician later described his comment as a slip of tongue. (Express Photo by Amit Mehra)

Congress leader Shatrughan Sinha drew criticism after he described Pakistan founder Muhammed Ali Jinnah as part of the Congress family.

The actor-turned-politician later described his comment as a slip of tongue. Speaking at a rally in support of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath’s son Nakul Nath at Saunsar in Chhindwara district, Sinha had said, “Ye Congress parivar Mahatma Gandhi se lekar Sardar Vallabh bhai Patel se lekar Muhammed Ali Jinnah se lekar Jawaharlal NehruIndira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi… Rahul Gandhi… Inke pahle Subhash Chandra Bose inki party hai jinka desh ki tarakki mein desh ki azadi mein sabse mahatvapurna yogdan raha isliye ham yaha aaye (This Congress family, which ranges from Mahatma Gandhi to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, from Muhammad Ali Jinnah to Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi… Before them it is the party of Subhash Chandra Bose who played the most significant role in the freedom struggle. That is why I am here).”

After he drew criticism for his remarks, Sinha said that he wanted to mention Maulana Abul Kalam Azad but took Jinnah’s name by mistake.

Chouhan slammed Sinha and accused him of praising Jinnah and speaking the language of Pakistan. Chouhan addressed rallies in support of BJP candidates in Chhindwara district.

