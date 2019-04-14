Priyanka Gandhi in Silachar: Attempts being made to destroy Constitution

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi on Sunday targetted the BJP government at the Centre alleging that there are attempts being made to destroy the Constitution. “Today, you are seeing that the Constitution is not respected and an attempt is being made to destroy it,” Priyanka was quoted as saying by PTI.

Remembering BR Ambedkar, Gandhi added, “It is ‘Mahapurush’ (B R) Ambedkar ji’s birth anniversary. He laid the foundation of this country through the Constitution. It is the duty of every leader to respect that Constitution.” Ridiculing the BJP’s manifesto, she said there is no space for different cultures and religions in it, as well as any respect for the Constitution.

The Congress leader also accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of not visiting his constituency of Varanasi in UP. “He went to America and hugged there, went to China and hugged there, too. He went and hugged in Russia and Africa. He went to Japan and played the drum. In Pakistan, he had biriyani. But in his own constituency, he did not go once to a family’s house to inquire about their condition,” she alleged.

संविधान निर्माता और महान समाज सुधारक बाबा साहेब अम्बेडकर को उनकी जयंती पर शत शत नमन। सबके लिए न्याय, कमजोर की रक्षा, आपसी भाईचारा, समानता और स्वतंत्रता बाबासाहेब के जीवन के केंद्र में रहे। आइए, पूरी शक्ति से इन विचारों को आगे बढ़ाएँ। — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) April 14, 2019

Earlier in the day, paying homage to Ambedkar, Congress president Rahul Gandhi tweeted, “On Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar’s jayanti, let us re-dedicate ourselves to the 4 universal values of JUSTICE, LIBERTY, EQUALITY & FRATERNITY enshrined in our Constitution.”

Meanwhile, prime minister Modi in a video message said, “He (Ambedkar) is an inspiration to crores of people including me. It is not necessary for a person to born in a rich family. In India, a person born in a poor family can also dream of big things and can achieve them.”

“The Congress did everything possible to have Babasaheb defeated. It conspired to have his memory erased from the public mind. The ‘family’ remembered honouring its own members with Bharat Ratna but forgot Ambedkar,” Modi had said after releasing the party’s manifesto for 2019 general elections.