In second meeting with Rahul, Cong’s rift intensifies, 6 vote against alliance

The Congress’s Monday meeting saw a divided house, with senior leaders again failing to take a decision on an alliance with AAP in Delhi. Party president Rahul Gandhi met senior leaders for the second time in two weeks, and a final call is expected in the days ahead.

The meeting was attended by Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) president Sheila Dikshit, three DPCC working presidents — Haroon Yusuf, Devender Yadav and Rajesh Lilothia — former DPCC chief Ajay Maken, AICC Delhi unit in-charge P C Chacko, leaders Arvinder Singh Lovely, Subhash Chopra, Yoganand Shastri and J P Aggarwal.

According to sources, six leaders, including Dikshit, were against the coalition while three leaders, apart from Chacko, were in favour of it.

Lovely and Chopra, who had opposed the move in previous meeting on March 4, this time voted in support of an alliance, as did Maken.

After the first meeting, Dikshit had announced that the party will fight alone in Delhi and that it was a “unanimous” decision taken by top party leaders during the meeting with Rahul.

“Before taking a final decision, Rahul ji wanted to speak to all senior leaders once again. He gave a chance to everyone and heard them out patiently. The final call will be taken by him and we will respect it,” Yadav told The Indian Express.

Chacko also submitted the opinion of 14 district committee presidents and three MCD councillors, who are in favour of an alliance, to Rahul. “Opinion of leaders was divided during the meeting, but more people are now in favour of a coalition. Now, Rahul ji will decide,” he told The Indian Express.

The formula on seat sharing is yet to be ascertained. The grand old party, if it opts for an alliance, is in favour of a 3:3:1 arrangement with one joint candidate. AAP had recently proposed a 5-2 seat sharing deal in its favour.