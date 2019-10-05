In Sangola, PWP changes candidate after pressure from party workers

Following pressure from party workers, the state’s oldest elected representative, 92-year-old legislator Ganpatrao Deshmukh from the Peasants and Workers Party (PWP), in a last-minute decision on Friday, made his grandson Dr Aniket Chandrakant Deshmukh the candidate from Sangola assembly seat in Solapur district.

Advertising

The announcement of Aniket’s candidature comes five days after the PWP announced industrialist Bhausaheb Rupnar as its candidate, denying ticket to Ganpatrao’s son Chandrakant, who was also an aspirant for the seat.

Two months ago, Ganpatrao had announced that he would not be contesting the upcoming Assembly elections.

Ganpatrao, however, refused to state the reasons behind the change in candidate.

Advertising

Deshmukh was first elected an MLA in 1962 and has won 11 elections, except in 1972 and 1995. He first became a minister for a brief period in the Sharad Pawar-led Progressive Democratic Front in 1978, and for the second time in 1999, when the PWP supported the Congress-NCP government led by Vilasrao Deshmukh.

Sources in the PWP said after the party announced the candidature of Rupnar, it didn’t go down well with a section of party workers. “Immediately after Rupnar’s candidature was announced, party workers called a meeting on Monday insisting that Deshmukh should contest the polls. Then, hundreds of party activists held a meeting outside Deshmukh’s bungalow asking to reconsider his decision or name a candidate from his family,” said a PWP leader.

A few activists suggested the name of Aniket as a candidate to contest the polls.

“Following pressure from party activists, it was initially decided that both Aniket and Rupnar will file nominations on Friday with Rupnar as dummy candidate. However, Rupnar refused to file nominations making way for Aniket,” a leader added.

The 27 year old Aniket has done MBBS and is pursuing MS (Orthopedic) in Pune.